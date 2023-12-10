ABERGAVENNY Hockey Club’s men signed off for the year with a 3-0 away win at Whitchurch to leave them sitting in fourth in West Men’s De Cymru Division 2.
It proved a fourth win from nine games so far this season, which has also included three draws.
They started their campaign at the end of September with a 2-1 win away to Carmarthen Athletic, which was followed a week later by an emphatic 12-0 home win at Crickhowell High School over Penarth 3rds.
Aber then played out two 0-0 draws, firstly away to Bridgend Development and then on the road in Cwmbran against Gwent HC Development, before the goals flowed again at home to Caerphilly & RCT in a 9-0 walloping of Caerphilly RCT 2nds.
The long journey to Fishguard & Goodwick ended in a tight fought 2-0 loss though, followed by a 2-2 draw at home to Swansea 5ths.
Bridgend 3rds away at the end of November then ended in a 3-1 loss before signing off the year with victory on the road in Cardiff.
Abergavenny Ladies 1st XI also finished up for the year in fourth in the South Wales Women’s Hockey League Division Two, after winning four and drawing one of their six games.
They kicked off their campaign in October with a 2-1 home win over Risca Ladies, followed by a thumping 5-0 win away to Gwent 3rds.
That was followed by a 1-0 home win over Swansea 4ths, and a 2-1 away win over Whitchurch Saints 4ths.
They then battled to a 1-1 draw at home to Cardiff & Met 4ths, before losing out 6-1 at home to table toppers Cardiff University 4ths.
Abergavenny’s men need to rearrange a postponed home fixture with Cardiff & Met 6ths, but officially get back to action on Saturday, January 13, at home to Neath 2nds, followed a week later by a home clash with Carmarthen.
Other scheduled league games are Penarth 3rds A (Sat, Jan 20), Bridgend Dev H (Sat, Feb 3), Gwent 4ths H (Sat, Feb 10), Caerphilly RCT A (Sat, Feb 24), Fishguard & Goodwick H (Sat, March 2), Swansea 5ths A (Sat, March 9), Bridgend 3rds H (Sat, March 16), Cardiff & Met 6ths A (Sat, March 23), Whitchurch 6ths H (Sat, April 6), Neath 2nds (Sat, April 13).
The women’s team officially start up again away to Risca on Friday, February 2, followed by a home match on Friday, February 9, against Gwent 3rds, although postponed games at Chepstow Ladies and away to Cardiff Medics 2nds also need to be rearranged.
Other scheduled league fixtures include Swansea 4ths A (Sat, Feb 24), Whitchurch Saints 4th H (Sat, March 2), Cardiff & Met A (Sat, March 9), Cardiff Medics 2nds H (Sat, March 16), Cardiff University 4ths A (Sat, March 23), Chepstow Ladies H (Sat, March 30).
For more information, go to the club’s Facebook page or see https://www.abergavennyhockey.co.uk