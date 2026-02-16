Two young athletes from Gilwern continue to make waves in the world of athletics following their success at regional and national athletics competitions.
13-year-old twin sisters, Olivia and Madison Coote, attend Crickhowell High School and have been flying the flag for their local community at events across the UK at regional, Welsh and British athletics championships.
Competing for their Cardiff-based athletics club, both girls delivered impressive performances over the course of the three competitions, with Olivia claiming titles at regional, Welsh and British levels. Olivia was followed closely by her sister, securing a silver medal while participating alongside each other.
Olivia continued her winning form at the British Championships over the weekend of the British Championships in Sheffield, where she stormed to victory to take the gold medal in the Under 15 girls’ 60m hurdles.
The event features intense competition and many of the athletes will have to be capable of achieving professional-standard times to be able to compete inthe event.
Madison also showed great determination and resilience to finish in an impressive fifth place after clipping the first hurdle in the same event, fighting back strongly to finish the race in the middle of the pack and putting in a very respectable performance.
The outdoor athletics season is fast-approaching as March brings the start of the spring months for competitors across Wales. The twin sisters are also excited for the opportunity to compete for the chance represent their school and compete with others from across the whole of Wales.
When the outdoor season arrives they will be setting their sights on earning Welsh Schools vests and working their way through the age grades with further success at both Welsh and British Championships.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.