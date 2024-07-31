The best lawn bowls events feature warm dry days, good company, generous refreshments and competitive bowling.
Last Saturday, Gilwern Community Bowling Club had it all. Forty competitors enjoyed the Founders’ Trophy competition – part Round Robin, part knockout – a bit like Football’s European Cup, only less frantic. It’s 30 years since the club was founded and sadly some of the Founders now play on a heavenly green.
Experienced bowlers, novices, and some who had never rolled a wood before took part. Teams of five included every shade of skill and enthusiasm, and a second chance to shine if you had bad luck in the early rounds. The Founders would have approved.
Breaks between the rounds gave time for burgers, hot dogs, cakes and drinks, and time for Captain Martin to conjure up the league tables. Meanwhile, the sun shone and the conversation flowed. There was some inspired bowling from fresh-faced newbies, while elder statesmen worked their wizardry in negotiating shots through the crush around the jacks.
The victors? – Well, they all were winners. The grand finals featured twenty of the starters, still eager to grab the Trophy, or perhaps the Plate. As the sun began to dip behind the club house (30 years old, you will recall!) the winners lined up for photos, and the runners-up got first to the bar.
Dozens stayed on a while with the spectators to view the posters showing plans for rearranging the club house layout. The increased membership and ever- growing involvement in the community means that the club has outgrown the pavilion. The refurbishment project will maximise space whilst retaining and improving all the facilities. The building will become more energy efficient and a comfortable place for events and get togethers all through the year.
A crowdfunder has been launched to raise the funds needed with opportunities for individuals and local businesses to receive recognition and rewards eg, match day greenside advertising or being a VIP spectator. Visit the page below to lnd your support for which club members will be very grateful:
https://crowdfunder.co.uk/p/gilwern-comm-bowls-club-refurbishment