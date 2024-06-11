GERAINT Thomas is looking forward to taking on the role of a super domestique in the Tour de France after finishing third in the Giro d'Italia as Ineos Grenadiers team leader.
The Welsh 2018 Tour winner - who names the Blorenge's Tumble as one of his favourite hill rides in his book Mountains According to G – is going back-to-back in both three-week races for the first time in his lengthy career.
And in France, he'll be riding in support of Carlos Rodríguez and GB world mountain bike champion Tom Pidcock.
“I’m actually looking forward to it," he told Global cycling Network straight after finishing the Giro having turned 38 mid-race..
"It’s a big challenge. Freshen up, stay off the beer but enjoy tonight and just stay on it.
"I’ll go to altitude camp and then go to the Tour. We’ve got a great young team and I’m looking forward to it.
“I’m third (in the Giro) this year and I’m probably a bit happier than I was with second (last year), just because of the way that it went."
In 2023, Thomas lost pole position in the penultimate time trial by seconds to Primoz Roglic.
But he added: "I think that both times I was proud of how myself and the team did the best we could.
"We just got beaten by (Tadeg) Pogačar (2024), who is at a different level, and Dani (Martinez, second) rode more consistently and was better throughout the three weeks.
"We can be happy and proud of how we committed and did our best.
“I really enjoyed it with a good group of guys and it’s gone really fast. It seems like a lifetime ago that we were in Turin. It’s been great."
The Tour de France, which Thomas also placed second in back in 2019 and third in 2022, starts on June 29.