THE buzz at Clydach Wasps’ Rec was all about the opposition when New Inn Development secured the Candour Talent Gwent Central 1 title with a thumping 7-0 win over the hosts’ 2nds.
New Inn went into their final match knowing that victory would secure the title, but Sebastapol were ready to take advantage of any slip as they entertained Race at Alexandra Road.
The league leaders opened the scoring when Bevan Tuck pounced from close-range after a fourth-minute free-kick into the Wasps' penalty area was not cleared.
And the lead was doubled eight minutes later when Tom Kight's cross from the right-hand side was headed in by Max Thomas at the far post.
The Woodfield Road outfit extended their advantage after 28th minutes when Max Walker's low cross from the right edge of the penalty area was converted at the far post by Thomas.
New Inn then added a fourth when Thomas completed his hat-trick with five minutes of the opening half remaining.
And the visitors extended their advantage in the 69th minute when Jack McDonagh struck an upright and Walker pounced to turn the rebound into the unguarded net.
New Inn added a sixth goal within three minutes of the restart when Anthony Mruk cut inside from out on the left flank and curled a shot into the far corner of the net.
The scoring was completed with 12 minutes remaining after Mruk saw his low shot parried by Doran Reames in the Wasps' goal and Kyle Davies was on hand to find the back of the net.
The result completed a successful season for the club as New Inn Development completed a double after overcoming Tranch to lift the Central Gwent League Open Cup and the first team finished runners-up in both the Autocentre Gwent Premier League and the Gwent Senior Cup.
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