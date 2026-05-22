MARDY U13s finished as top Welsh team at one of the UK’s most prestigious junior football tournaments.
They topped their group at the 33rd annual SCI UK Football Mitre Ultimatch Cup in Somerset, after winning five of their six matches over two days at the 11-a-side competition based at FC Berrow.
The team opened with an impressive 7-0 win against Sporting Weston Black, playing some slick stylish passing football with a brace of goals from Noah Rudge.
Olly Batt, Tobias Hayward and Isaac Sibanda also contributed to the scoresheet, but the pick of the goals were long-range efforts by George Thomas and Elgan Champkin, who both smashed unstoppable shots into the net from outside the box.
In a hard-fought second match against Penygraig Boys and Girls Whites, goalkeeper William Alford made a wonderful reflex save to keep the scores level at the break, before a 35-yard second half screamer from Noah Rudge helped the Black and Reds make it two wins from two.
They finished day one with a 100 per cent record thanks to two more 1-0 wins.
The first was an impressive team performance in a feisty encounter against local rivals Caerleon United and a dominant display against a spirited Wargrave Wolves Reds.
The players had to be patient for the breakthrough against their English opponents before finally getting the winning goal midway through the second half to cap off a fantastic first day.
Despite dominating possession and territory, a below-par Mardy lost their opening fixture of day two by a solitary goal against Rogerstone Rangers JFC Black.
That meant they had to try and beat group rivals Pencoed ABGH Boys & Girls to make the final.
To make matters more challenging, they had to do it with just ten players due to injuries suffered in the previous match.
Despite the numerical disadvantage, Mardy produced an impressive team performance, battling and defending resolutely.
They looked dangerous in attack as well, creating several goalscoring opportunities, one of them taken by top scorer Rudge.
The final proved to be a match too far though, as Mardy faced Group B winners Sheffield Rangers with just ten players.
The Yorkshire side are one of the top two sides in the city and had won all of their group games without conceding a goal.
Mardy fought hard but Sheffield made their extra player count and were clinical in their 6-0 victory.
Former England striker and European and Premier League golden boot winner Kevin Phillips presented Mardy with their runners-up medals at the dazzling awards ceremony afterwards.
The players wore specially-made Mardy club ties and the tournament host unofficially crowned them ‘best dressed team’.
Mardy U13s coach Craig Thomas said: “We did amazingly well to get to the final playing some amazing football at times and digging in when we needed to.
“The boys did themselves, their families and the town proud.
“It was a fantastic event to be a part of for the boys, coaches and their parents, and we’re looking at doing more tournaments next year as well.
“We’re really excited by what this group can do next season, and are looking to add to the squad. So, if anyone would like to be a part of it or find out more, then they’d be most welcome.”
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