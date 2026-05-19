A teenager who represents Abergavenny Town has earned a scholarship at a top university in the United States after impressing on tour in California.
Liam John has been playing for the Cymru South outfit this season after two years in Cardiff City’s youth system.
The 17-year-old jetted off to compete in San Fransisco and Los Angeles last month for a ten-day tour of the Golden State. Now, he has won a scholarship to Maharishi International University in Iowa.
“It was an amazing experience. The training, football games and college facilities were top notch, you get to feel like a professional player. They are much more impressive than what’s on offer at UK colleges,” Liam said.
“You get the perfect tester of the US college lifestyle too. I loved the beach training day, seeing LA, the Golden Gate Bridge and the Hollywood sign. The tours bring people with the same passion together. We gelled as a team and played well together. I feel like I’ve got a new set of lifelong friends.”
Liam’s team was based at the home MLS franchise, LA Galaxy, and was full of praise for the organiser of the 219 Sports Showcase Tours, Tom Baker.
So far, the service has placed over 200 student athletes across over 30 American states, totalling over $5 million in funding. Liam was full of praise for the founder of 219 Sports, Tom Baker, for the opportunity to build a reputation for himself in the US.
“I feel so grateful I met Tom. He has helped change my life. He is passionate about football and believes anyone can achieve what they want if they put their minds to it. I’m so excited to be heading off to start my scholarship early next year,” Liam continued.
Baker, who was born in Liverpool, founded 219 Sports in 2020 to change the way UK athletes earn scholarships stateside.
Four years of studying and playing football at the University of Charleston in West Virginia opened his eyes to how life-changing the opportunity can be.
“The tours exist to open doors, academically and athletically - but they've always been about more than just soccer,” Tom said.
“They're a chance for our student-athletes to see new places and meet people they simply wouldn't have crossed paths with otherwise. On our recent California tour, we were lucky enough to take in the Golden Gate Bridge, the Hollywood Sign, and the world-famous Venice Beach - moments that had nothing to do with the game, but everything to do with the experience.”
“That's another reason student-athletes love being part of a showcase tour. Providing scholarship opportunities is at the heart of everything we do, but the memories made along the way can also be life changing."
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