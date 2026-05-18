A martial arts club with groups in Abergavenny and Brynmawr collected a medal tally of of 50 as a major European tournament was hosted in Wales.
30 competitors from the Heads of the Valleys Tang Soo Do Club made their way to Cardiff on May 9th to participate in the 2026 Traditional Tang Soo Do Federation European Championships.
Together, the team which ranges from four-year-old beginners and experienced Black Belts amassed an impressive 13 gold medals, 20 silver medals and 17 bronze medals. It is the strongest competitive result in the club’s history.
“The medals are a fantastic bonus, but what I’m most proud of is the work the students put in leading up to the event and the courage they showed in stepping forward to represent the club,” said Head Instructor, Angus Rogers.
“Throughout the day, many masters from other organisations commented on how respectful our students were, as well as their skill, control, and attitude.”
Martial artists from across Europe, the USA and Canada competed at the tournament at Cardiff’s National Indoor Athletics Centre. The club said its latest achievement signifies their growing strength within the Welsh martial arts community and supports its reputation for excellence in training and competition.
Paramount to the culture at the club, and beyond the incredible medal count, is the experience gained by the students. Through Tang Soo Do, students have gained valuable experience, built confidence and formed new friendships.
“We never judge students purely on medals,” Angus continued.
“Some clubs reward or punish based on results, but I believe the real achievement is the hard work, courage, and spirit students show leading up to the event. The medals are just the garnish.”
In line with club tradition, everybody celebrated with a doughnut. The tradition developed after an unexpectedly successful day. Instructor, Angus Rogers bought doughnuts for the team during the journey home after their very first competition.
The club continues to welcome students of all ages and abilities to its classes in Abergavenny - Our Lady and St Michael’s Primary School - and Brynmawr - Unit 4, Noble Square Industrial Estate.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.