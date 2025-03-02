ABERGAVENNY Town went down 3-0 at runaway Ardal South East leaders Treowen Stars on St David's Day, pushing the Pennies into the bottom three.
Seven straight league losses have seen Town fall from the top half of the table to the edge of the drop zone.
And with bottom side Treharris Athletic winning and every team in the bottom six having games in hand, the need for a Spring turnaround is pressing.
Indeed, they are only above second-to-bottom Tredegar, who have three games in hand, on goal difference.
They need to start winning, although this Saturday's game will be another huge test, away at third-placed Canton.
Stars won comfortably to go nine points clear at the top, Chris Hartland opening the scoring from the penalty spot after just three minutes following a foul in the box.
The visitors battled to get back on terms, but leaked a second deep into first-half stoppage time, a cross from the right met by a looping Corey Jenkins header over the keeper from the left of the six-yard box.
That left a mountain to climb, and when a ball in from the left 17 minutes from time found Chris Davies for a tap in at the far post, it was pretty much game over.
But Blaenavon Blues' rise up the table continued with a Matt Burns hat-trick firing them to a thrilling fourth-in-a-row 3-2 win at mid-table Croesyceiliog.
Burns put Blues ahead from the spot on 13 minutes for a 1-0 half-time lead, but two Luke Dyke goals in two minutes entering the last 20 minutes then put Croesey in front.
The lead only lasted two minutes though as Burns levelled, beating his man on the right side of the box and firing past the keeper.
And just eight minutes later, he had his hat-trick, a Kai Burton ball in from deep brilliantly controlled by Burns who slotted home.
Blues had more chances to put the game to bed, but it stayed 3-2, lifting the visitors to seventh, with a home derby against Goytre up next this Saturday.
An inexperienced Blues 2nds team missed out 4-1 at home to Treowen in a South East Reserves basement battle though, 16-year-old Gabrial Bull with the consolation.
Elsewhere, two second-half goals from Jordan Wright and Mike Randall gave Crickhowell a 2-0 win at Trinant to go seventh in Gwent Premier 2.
But a last-minute Pontnewynydd penalty cost third-placed Brynmawr all three points at the Welfare Park as it ended 3-3.
Liam Davies put the hosts in front on 11 minutes, but Pont levelled 10 minutes before the break.
Three goals in four minutes early in the second half put Mawr 3-2 up, Rob MacKenzie making it 2-1, Pont levelling and James Watkins adding the hosts' third.
But last-minute drama saw Stephen Farr convert from the spot, leaving it honours even.
Basement boys Usk Town fought hard at second-placed Alway, but had to give second best 3-1, Gene Gurie with a late consolation.
And Crickhowell 2nds also lost 3-0 at home to top-half rivals Talgarth Town in Gwent Central One.
But Govilon-based GC1 Forgeside made it through to the semi-finals of the GC Open Cup with a 2-1 win over GC2 high-flying hosts Pontypool Town 2nds, coming back from a third-minute own goal with a 42nd-minute leveller from Ben Rogers and a 79th-minute winner from Tyler Harris.
Unbeaten GC2 leaders Glascoed marched on to a 16th straight win with a 7-0 stroll at home to Usk 2nds, Jack Taylor firing four, Shane Davies a brace, and Matt Cameron one.
Second-placed Clydach Wasps 2nds also won 4-0 at home to Forgeside 2nds, Kieran Evans with the opener, followed by second-half strikes from Kyle Cheshire, Jon Larcombe and Dylan Watkins.
Other games this Saturday (March 8) include – Clydach Wasps v Cefn Fforest, Rhymney v Mardy, Crickhowell v Brynmawr United, Albion Rovers v Nantyglo, PILCS 2nds v Forgeside, Race v Crickhowell 2nds, Forgeside 2nds v Fairfield Utd Dev, Mardy 2nds v Usk Town 2nds, Glascoed v Pontnewynydd 2nds, Pontypool Town 2nds v Clydach Wasps 2nds.