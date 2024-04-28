IF Mardy AFC needed a lift after defeat last weekend, they were given it almost immediately by their reserve team who triumphed 4-2 against Race in a vital Gwent Central One 'six pointer' on Tuesday (April 23) evening, reports CLIVE HARRY.
Hosts Mardy made a great start and Nathan Price scored twice early on before Race pulled one back.
Mardy then suffered a setback when skipper Gary Hopkins was shown a red card, but Dan Palmer restored the team's two-goal lead only a minute later.
Despite being a man short, Mardy were playing some of their best football of the season and maintained their lead until Race pulled a goal back on the hour-mark and began to bombard the home goal with the extra man starting to take effect.
Nevertheless, a clinching goal for Mardy came with eight minutes remaining when a Price run and cross looked to be behind veteran striker Mark Hughes, until he launched into an incredible overhead bicycle kick which connected perfectly to send the ball rocketing into the net.
The 4-2 win took the team out of the relegation zone and virtually guarantees GC1 football again next season.
Their next game is away to New Inn Development on Thursday (May 2).
The club had another boost the following day when the 1sts not only bounced back from their 7-1 defeat the previous Saturday, but went one better in beating Llanhilleth 8-1!
The writing was on the wall early on when Rhys Meadows set up Tom Jenkins to open the scoring for the hosts after only four minutes.
And almost immediately, Meadows got on the scoresheet himself after an Aaron Norman cross.
The half was mostly one-way traffic but the score wasn't increased until just before the break when Meadows scored again from a Dan Wait cross.
The second period began with the visitors showing they still had some fight left in them and they pulled a goal back two minutes into the half through a well-placed shot from Zak Kelly.
However, any hopes of a comeback were snuffed out after 56 minutes when Meadows completed his hat-trick from an Owen Vaughan pass.
And a minute later, sub Dan Palmer netted for the second night running to make the score 5-1.
Mardy got more on top as the game continued and Meadows grabbed his fourth after 68 minutes with Llanhilleth visibly tiring.
Nevertheless, despite having a pleasing lead in the bag, the hosts maintained the pressure and Dan Wait got on the scoresheet with three minutes remaining before Palmer made the final score 8-1 with his second of the evening a minute into injury time.
A busy week was concluded with the 1sts away trip to Pentwynmawr on Saturday and Mardy's prospects didn't look too bright when they conceded two goals in two first-half minutes.
However, a Rhys Meadows assist saw Liam Simmonds cut the deficit and soon after, the compliment was returned when a Simmonds assist resulted in a Meadows equaliser for his 21st goal of the season to bring the scores level before the break.
Despite Mardy having the better of the second period, it looked as if 2-2 would be the final score until substitute Jon 'Bear' Thomas scored to put the visitors 3-2 ahead in the 90th minute.
And with Pentwynmawr immediately having a man sent off, it looked as if the three points were in the bag.
But in a devastating turn of events, the hosts were awarded a penalty in the third minute of injury time which was duly converted to make the final score 3-3.
Mardy were away on Tuesday night (April 30) at Albion Rovers, and travel to Machen on Saturday (May 4) before going to Neuadd Wen next Tuesday (May 7)..