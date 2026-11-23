THE spotlight fell on Mardy’s Development team at home to Pontnewynydd 2nds.
Unfortunately, the afternoon ended in disappointment after a 1-0 home defeat, despite dominating possession and territory for most of the game.
Mardy made a decent start with Ellis Morgan making some lively runs down the touchline and having the game's first shot which was safely held by the Pont keeper.
However, the visitors opened the scoring in a breakaway on 11 minutes ,when a cross from Alex Barts reached the unmarked Dominic Morgan to score.
Mardy returned to the attack immediately, but despite pressing were unable to carve out any clear openings, with Gareth Williams going closest after 25 minutes with a shot from distance that fizzed just wide.
Pond saves after Pont player put clean through
They almost paid the price shortly after when a visiting player was put clean through, only for Morgan Pond to divert his goal-bound shot with an excellent save.
Next to try their luck at the other end was Alex Cavalli, who put a powerfully struck shot just over the bar, before Williams looked to have equalised with a looping shot over the keeper that rebounded to safety off the post seconds before half-time.
The second half continued in the same vein, with Scott Whitney having a low shot saved shortly after the restart, and the hosts having plenty of possession and territory, but again unable to create anything of note.
And throwing more players forward as the game continued occasionally left Mardy open on the break, with Pond doing well to keep the deficit down to a single goal with several good saves.
Mardy huffed and puffed to get back into it, but were unable to break down a dogged defensive display by Pontnewynydd.
Comments
We've recently changed our login process. If you have an account for commenting, you will need to re-register on the login window.
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.