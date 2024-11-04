Gwent Premier One
Mardy AFC 0 Pontymister 2
WITH Mardy's pitch not quite ready for a scheduled home game against Pontymister on Saturday, the team were forced to reverse the fixture to their opponents' ground, reports CLIVE HARRY.
With the surface not looking in good shape, this was a decision they would regret by the end of the afternoon.
Mardy started well and passed the ball around neatly in difficult conditions, but the first real chance came when Pontymister worked a man clear only for him to be foiled by a superb last-ditch tackle from Nathan Price as he was about to shoot.
At the other end, Price next had a sight of goal only to be foiled by a bobble as he was in the act of shooting.
The Mister Men then went close when a deflected shot hit the post before being palmed away by keeper Logan Hamer.
Musab Husein then had his effort saved after being put through on goal and the interval arrived with the scoreline blank.
The first chance of the second half fell to Mardy when an excellent Dan Wait cross was headed goalwards by Jack Williams only for keeper Margan Lee-Jones to save.
Nevertheless, Pontymister seemed to be getting stronger and it took two good saves from Hamer to keep his side level.
The game changed decisivly, however, with the introduction of speedy young Ponty substitute Max Bennett who put his side in front with virtually his first touch after 62 minutes.
His eventful appearance continued with a booking four minutes later before he popped up again shortly afterwards with a neat volley to put his side two goals clear.
This prompted Mardy to change their shape and they had the better of things towards the end of the game, although Pontymister held on for a deserved three points.
Logan Hamer played well on his return between the sticks with Price and Ellis French putting in lung-bursting performances, but Mardy as a team looked understandably jaded after not having played on their own pitch since August 24.
Consequently, they will be delighted with not only a rest day this Saturday but the news that pitch restoration works should be completed this week.
As a result of the return home, the club are looking to appoint a manager in place of several senior players who have been in charge since virtually the start of the season, but who want to concentrate on playing.
Mardy's 2nds will also celebrate a return to Mardy Park this Saturday when they play a Benevolent Cup game against unbeaten Gwent Central 2 leaders Glascoed.