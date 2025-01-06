MARDY Football Club were pleased to appoint UEFA B Licence holder Luke Norris as their new manager over the festive period, and he wasted no time by taking his first training session two days into the new year, reports CLIVE HARRY.
The 30-year-old moved to the area from the Midlands before Christmas and immediately expressed his interest in the managerial vacancy.
Luke has already been coaching for many years at junior and senior level, has attained the English FA Youth award up to Level 3, and obtained his UEFA licence at just 27.
After coaching junior section teams at Kidderminster Harriers amongst others, he has gained experience at senior level with clubs such as Stourport Swifts, Redditch Borough and Shifnall Town.
He has also worked as an analyst for Smethwick Rangers, providing a brief on opposition teams before matches.
Norris said: "I'm delighted to have joined Mardy and I'm looking forward to using my coaching experience to hopefully bring some consistency of style to the club.
"The first team appears to be currently going through a transitional stage after losing players at the start of this season, and I will be looking to bring some stability to the way we play, as well as building for the future."
Club chair Chris Price said: "We're delighted to welcome Luke to the club and even after one training session, players are looking forward to working with him.
"The club has always promoted from within previously and I have to pay tribute to senior players Owen Vaughan, Matt Wham and Tom Jenkins for holding the fort whilst we looked for a new manager.
"It's nevertheless exciting to be bringing someone in from outside with fresh ideas and I'm delighted that we have been able to bring in someone as well qualified as Luke."
Norris will take charge for the first time with a Gwent Premier One fixture at Panteg this Saturday (January 11), whilst the 2nds will be home to Usk Town 2nds.
Meanwhile, almost the entire football and rugby fixture list of the the new year's first weekend was wiped out by the big freeze.
Abergavenny Town FC's trip to Croesyceiliog was called off on Saturday morning, alongside local rivals Goytre's trip to Abertillery Bluebirds, while fellow Ardal South East outfit Blaenavon Blues were spared a trip to Cardiff on Sunday to face Canton.
All Gwent Premier and Gwent Central matches also went the same way, but players will hopefully get back to action this weekend.
Abergavenny Town FC host Abertillery Bluebirds at Pen-Y-Pound Stadium on Friday (January 10), while Goytre entertain second-placed Chepstow Town the same night at Plough Road.
The local clubs’ 2nds also face each other in Aber on Saturday afternoon (January 11), and other fixtures that day include – Blaenavon Blues v Undy, Croesyceiliog 2nds v Blaenavon Blues 2nds, Clydach Wasps v Cwmbran Town, Panteg v Mardy, Rhymney v Nantyglo, Alway v Usk Town, Brynmawr United v Pontnewynydd, Trinant v Crickhowell, Forgeside v Race, Glascoed v Clydach 2nds, Mardy 2nds v Usk 2nds, Pontypool Town 2nds v Forgeside 2nds.