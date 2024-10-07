FAW Amateur Trophy 2nd Round
Goytre 2 Abergavenny Town 0
GOYTRE came out on top in Friday night's derby as they beat Abergavenny Town 2-0 in the Dragon Signs FAW Amateur Trophy second round under the Plough Road floodlights, reports STUART TOWNSEND.
The Pennies prevailed by the same scoreline when the Monmouthshire rivals met at the Pen-y-Pound Stadium in August's Ardal South East clash.
But their Penperlleni rivals gained revenge for that league loss after making a strong start to this cup meeting.
Former Undy defender Chris Parry went close with a low drive from the edge of the penalty area after a 12th minute corner was only partially cleared by the Pennies defence.
And Adam Kaplan was unable to keep his 25-yard half-volley under the crossbar 10 minutes later before Elias Youssef's 27th minute effort was blocked following a cross from the left.
Goytre's first-half pressure finally paid dividends though when captain Daniel Barnard headed home at the far post from a Connor Hanford corner on the half-hour mark.
The hosts could have doubled their advantage in stoppage-time but Kaplan lifted his near post effort over the bar from an inviting cross on the right flank.
The Pennies had created few chances of note in the opening period, but Rhys Tandy drove towards goal five minutes after the break but could only direct his effort towards Goytre keeper Jospeh Massaro.
And the hosts doubled their advantage in the 64th minute when former Newport County youngster Alfie Young cut inside off the left flank before burying a low shot into the far corner of Ashley Morris' goal.
Goytre could have gone further ahead seven minutes later but substitute Robert Jones was denied by Morris from a Harvey Redding cross on the right.
Joel Richards directed a close-range effort wide of the target in the 85th minute when he pressurised an opponent in the penalty area.
And Town could have netted a consolation in stoppage-time, but Rudi Griffiths was denied by a brave save from Massaro following a teasing low cross delivered from the left.
Elsewhere, a late and controversially disallowed goal from Alex Berrow denied local rivals Blaenavon Blues all three points in their Ardal League home clash with Caldicot Town on Saturday.
Instead, they had to settle for a 1-1 draw after Bailey Perry had put them in front on the hour-mark only for the Swans to level two minutes later.
The point lifts Blues above Undy on goal difference, two places and two points above the drop zone, with Goytre a place above.
Goytre will look to build on their cup win when they welcome high-flying Brecon Corries to Plough Road on Friday night (October 11) in the league, while Abergavenny Town in fifth entertain mid-table Caldicot at the same time.
Abergavenny’s Development team were celebrating on Saturday though, running out 3-1 winners at home to Abertillery Bluebirds to stay top of the FAW South East Reserves League.
Kieran Dobbs put them in front on 54 minutes, before setting up sub Aaron Hughes to make it 2-0 with 20 minutes to play.
Joel Ali added a third to seal the deal on 79 minutes, although there was drama at the end with Bluebirds’ coach red-carded and a consolation goal two minutes from time.
Blues 2nds were blitzed by a magnificent seven without reply away to Tredegar 2nds and stay bottom.
Goytre 2nds shared the points 2-2 away to Abercarn to edge two points away from the bottom, but were denied all three after a last-minute goal for the hosts, Craig Joliffe having fired his and the visitors’ second with 10 minutes to play.
On Saturday (October 12), Blaenavon 2nds also host Croesyceiliog 2nds and Goytre 2nds visit Undy 2nds.