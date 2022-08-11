First league victory for Abergavenny Town
Abergavenny Town recorded their first league victory of the new season on Friday night following their promotion to JD Cymru South, after defeating Goytre United 3-1 at the Pen-y-Pound Stadium, reports Stuart Townsend.
Former Goytre and Monmouth Town forward Dan MacDonald set the home team on the way when he swept home a 29th minute corner at the near post (pictured right) which Goytre United goalkeeper Conah McFenton was unable to keep out.
Abergavenny Town doubled their lead 11 minutes after the interval when captain Ben Watkins fired home from the edge of the penalty area after the ball was pulled back into his path by Rhys Tandy.
The Glenhafod Park outfit were back in the match when Gavin Jones halved the deficit in the 74th minute.
However, the hosts confirmed victory in the final minute of the match when Watkins lifted the ball over the advancing McFenton after being played in on goal by summer signing Jack Evans from Llandrindod Wells.
Abergavenny Town will look to build upon that victory when they travel to fellow promotees Ynyshir Albions next Saturday afternoon.
Goytre United, meanwhile, welcome former top-flight club Carmarthen Town to Glenhaford Park on Friday night.
