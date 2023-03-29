MORE than 110 runners were well up for the challenge of the testing 15.8-mile Llanbedr-Blaenavon Fell Race last week.
The classic run taking in the three major Black Mountain peaks Crug Mawr, Sugar Loaf and the Blorenge totalled 4,500ft of ascent and wasn’t for the faint-hearted.
Starting at Llanbedr and finishing at Blaenavon rugby club, first home was Matt O’Keefe of Beacons fell club Mynyddwyr De Cymru, who had half a minute to spare over Wrexham AC’s Joel Gomes finishing in 2 hours 23 minutes 22 seconds.
Joel Wyndham of Black Mountains club Mynydd Du was third another 28 seconds back, with MDC’s Dan Powell fourth in 2.33.30.
Mynydd Du’s Ian Whistance in ninth overall took the men’s over-50 category in 2.38.21, with club mate Ben Gibbinson third in the over-40 class behind the first two home overall in 10th nine seconds back.
Jackie Lee of Eryri Harriers was fastest woman in 17th overall, also taking the over-40 women’s crown in 2.45.08.
MonRoss Trailblazer Laura Lelievre was next in 2.48.14, with Bethan Logan of Mynydd Du third in 2.53.08. Mynydd Du’s Clare Patterson was third over-40 woman in 2.56.12, Fastest over-60 man was Bob Forman of Matlock AC in 3.14.53, with Colin Wilmott of Griffithstown Harriers second in 3.19.10 and Mynydd Du’s Stewart Thomson third in 3.43.47.
Mynydd Du’s Julie Mathias finished in 3.33.45 to claim the over-50 women’s class, with Jane Roscoe of Chepstow Harriers second in 3.38.14, while Flora Gunner of Croft Ambrey took the over-60 women’s class in 3.48.25.
The Saturday, March 25, weather was great for fell running and Mynydd Du posted: “Cracking day for the Llanbedr-Blaenavon Fell Race. Great to see everyone and well done for tackling this challenging route.
“Mud. Bruises. Blood. Smiles and pints. Fell running: what’s not to love.”
The race counts towards Mynydd Du’s club championship running throughout the year.