MonRoss Trailblazer Laura Lelievre was next in 2.48.14, with Bethan Logan of Mynydd Du third in 2.53.08. Mynydd Du’s Clare Patterson was third over-40 woman in 2.56.12, Fastest over-60 man was Bob Forman of Matlock AC in 3.14.53, with Colin Wilmott of Griffithstown Harriers second in 3.19.10 and Mynydd Du’s Stewart Thomson third in 3.43.47.