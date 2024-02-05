FRESH from scoring a screamer against the mighty Manchester United, Newport County’s Bryn Morris was guest of honour at Abergavenny Town FC’s home match on Friday night, reports NICK HARTLAND.
The former England U19 captain’s FA Cup goal was seen live by millions on BBC1 the previous weekend.
And the Aber-based player was delighted to pop down to Pen-Y-Pound six days later to receive a presentation from the town club and sign some programmes of the County v United match, which ended 4-2 to the Red Devils after Newport had pulled them back to 2-2.
Pennies secretary and lifelong fan Ian Hopkins said: “Abergavenny Town FC were pleased to invite Bryn Morris of Newport County AFC and his partner Jorja, to Pen-Y-Pound, as our Guest of Honour at our game with JD Cymru South leaders, Briton Ferry Llansawel.
“With Bryn being a new resident of Abergavenny since joining the County, the club were keen to mark his wonder goal against Manchester United in the recent FA Cup fixture at Rodney Parade in Newport, and presented him with a framed picture and match programme commemorating his goal, plus an Abergavenny Town FC club badge, with Jorja being given a bunch of flowers.
“The pair were given an open invitation to come along to any future home matches. The visit was well received, with Bryn engaging with all the fans, signing autographs and posing willingly for photos, and it was great exposure for Abergavenny Town FC as part of our community engagement programme.”
Out on the pitch, Town fought hard but JD Cymru South leaders Briton Ferry had too much, running out 3-0 winners.
They trailed after eight minutes thanks to a Tom Walters goal and then conceded again just before the break to Jasper Payne, former Blaenavon Blues striker Josh Bull providing the assist.
And Bull then hit the target on 63 minutes to effectively close out the game with almost half an hour left.
With nine games to play there is still hope, but second-placed Llanelli Town away this Friday (February 9) is another huge challenge.
Blaenavon Blues had to settle for a point in a 0-0 draw with Ardal South East basement boys Treharris Athletic at a windy Memorial Ground on Saturday.
Before the game, both sides observed a moment’s silence in memory of former first team player Glen Morgan and third team player Kieran Parfitt.
Blues came closest to breaking the deadlock, league Golden Boot holder Chris Ham’s header hitting the post before the away keeper scrambled to keep the ball out of the net, with the draw leaving the hosts in ninth.
Local league rivals Goytre in fifth didn’t play and still have 17 games to complete before the end of the season.
But the two club’s reserve sides met on Friday night at Plough Road, Blues winning 1-0 bragging rights thanks to a Sam Bull goal that leaves them fifth in FAW Cymru Reserves South East.
Goytre stay second to bottom one place behind Abergavenny Town 2nds, who endured a 4-0 loss away to high-flying Undy 2nds on Saturday.
But Clydach Wasps secured a vital win at the bottom reaches of the Gwent Premier League Premier Division, hammering basement rivals Wattsville 6-1 at home to go fifth from bottom, with five points covering 12th to 16th and all still to play for.
A brace from Mike Ling added to by one apiece from Lloyd Francis, Will Owens, Jord Jones and an own goal secured Wasps a little breathing space.
Gwent Premier 2 Usk Town remain rooted to the bottom though, after a 2-0 home loss to Pontnewydd United, a better effort for the hosts than the previous week’s 5-1 Gwent Cup loss to the same outfit.
But Brynmawr United marched on at the top of North Gwent Premier, with an 8-0 hammering of second-to-bottom visitors Blackwood Town.
And Forgeside blasted Race 4-0 at Govilon in the quarter-final of the Langdon Cup, Tyler Harris with a brace, and the others from Ben Rogers and Calum Burns.
Crickhowell 2nds also went through to the semis 2-0 at home to New Inn Development, Jamie Edwards with a penalty and a goal from Luc Samuel. But Blaenavon 3rds lost out 2-0 at Talgarth in Gwent Central 2.
Goytre join Aber in playing this Friday night (February 9), when they host Brecon Corries at Penperlleni, kick-off 7.30pm.
Fixtures this Saturday include – Tredegar v Blaenavon Blues, Blaenavon Blues 2nds v Trethomas 2nds, Nantyglo v Ynysddu, Waunlwyd v Brynmawr, Clydach 2nds v Pontnewynydd, Crickhowell 2nds v Fairfield, Tranch v Forgeside, Aberbargoed 2nds v Nantyglo 2nds, Forgeside 2nds v Talgarth, Prescoed v Blaenavon Blues 3rds, Usk Town 2nds v Panteg 2nds.