NEARLY 650 intrepid walkers took on the Three Peaks Trial Challenge Walks last week – the UK’s oldest event of its kind, founded by Llanfoist author and Chronicle correspondent Chris Barber 62 years ago.
Organised by the Cardiff Outdoor Group, there were four routes of 10 to 20 miles in the Black Mountains, taking in the summits of Bal-Mawr, Pen Cerrig Calch and the Sugar Loaf, plus the added extra of witnessing a partial eclipse!
Walkers passed through woodlands, open hillside and Llanbedr as they made their way from Llanthony to Abergavenny in a test of endurance and map reading skills.
Fastest Platinum walker over 17 miles was Bryan Stadden, 68, from Bristol, finishing in 4 hours 50 minutes, with Jane Geddes, 56, from Dorking taking the women's crown in 5.21.
Erin Brown, 18, from Crickhowell finished the Gold route over 20 miles first in 4.11, ahead of first men Dan Fairbank, 47, from Church Stretton and Joseph Fairbank, 16, from Abergavenny, in 4.25.
Gary James, 59, from Abergavenny, covered the Silver route over 15 miles fastest in 3.32, while Shaun Regan, 47, from Cwmbran, was first woman in 3.58.
Ben Lewis, 36, from Bristol, was first home over the 10-mile Bronze course in 2.02, with Becki Lewis, 33, from Bristol, first woman in 4.02.
Mynyddwyr De Cymru Fell Club's Gareth Jones was the oldest walker at 77, finishing the Gold Route in seven hours, while the youngest was Eddie Sykes, 13, from Basingstoke who crossed in 9.23.
As well as the 644 walkers, organisers thanked Longtown Mountain Rescue for marshalling the hilltop checkpoints and providing safety and advice; former Abergavenny town councillor Nick Tatum; Fabian 4/Racetek for registration support and etag system; Rees Travel who supplied the bus for the Platinum Route; The Crown in Pantygelli; The Abergavenny Guide Group and 1st Abergavenny Scout Group; and other charities and fundraisers.