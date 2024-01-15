ABERGAVENNY 1st XV entertained high-flying Ynysddu on Saturday in the latest league encounter and were very much in the game until the closing minutes, reports COLIN EVANS.
The hosts selected Connor Davies, Liam Newton, Matt Charles, Dan Anstey, James Trumper, Seren Strong Wright, Harry Judd, Angus Brown in the forwards. Rhob Connick, Rhys Jones, Ieuan Evans, James Lewis, Nathan Williams, Lloyd Holder and Anthony Squire in the backs.
The Dees began the game with real intent, running the ball from all areas of the field, their talented backs testing the Abergavenny defence, but the hosts stood firm with aggressive tackling from the very young side.
Abergavenny even opened the scoring from a penalty kick from Rhys Jones, but Ynysddu were soon back on the attack and stretched the home defence to score a quality try, to take a 7-3 lead.
Following a high kick fielded on halfway, Lloyd Holder then broke through two tackles before sprinting down the left wing to score in the corner, giving the hosts an 8-7 lead.
Following a ruck in the Abergavenny 22, Ynysddu next spotted a gap in the home defence which they exploited to score their second try.
Another Dees try in the corner gave the visitors a 19-8 lead approaching half-time.
But the home side would have the last say of the first half with a well taken try by Rhys Jones, cutting the score to.
Abergavenny began the second half by retaining the ball and playing the game in the opposition half.
For a long period of play they remained in the Ynysddu half but were unable to find the clinical finish in order to take the lead.
With 15 minutes left and the score at 19-134 it was still anybodies game.
But Ynysddu then introduced a strong bench into the game, which became evident at scrum time where they began to dominate.
A pushover try put the visitors in the box seat and served to dampen the spirit in the tenacious Abergavenny side.
And the Dees on the other hand stepped up a gear and created three more scoring opportunities to stretch the score line to 45-13 by the time of the referee’s final whistle, leaving Aber in 10th.
Abergavenny’s near neighbours and East One rivals Brynmawr followed up an 80-5 win the prewvious week with a 50-3 home win over Dowlais to stay second one ahead of the Dees and behind table toppers Talywain.
Blaenavon also won 25-20 at Risca to go fifth.
But Usk suffered a 97-8 humbling at Newport HSOB, with the hosts crossing 15 times in a totally one-sided East 2 affair.
Nantyglo won 32-14 at home over third-placed Fleur De Lys to go seventh in East 3.
And Crickhowell also won 25-20 at home to Gwernyfed in a mid-table East 4 clash.
This Saturday (January 20( sees Blaenavon host Abergavenny in a much anticipated derby.
Other games include – Monmouth v Brynmawr, Blackwood v Usk, Nantyglo v Bryncethin (WRU 3 Cup),