Davies heads home to take point
JD Cymru Alliance South
Abergavenny Town FC 1 Trefelin BGC 1
THE Friday evening match at Pen-Y-Pound between Abergavenny Town and Port Talbot outfit Trefelin was almost submerged by an unexpected day of heavy rain, reports NIGEL JEWELL.
The pitch was prepared on Thursday with a view to the forecasted rain coming through on Friday.
But what the home club were not prepared for was the intensity and lengthy downpour which lasted all day.
And when the appointed officials arrived, referee Jordan Harman requested that the line markings be renewed and the kick-off time put back by half an hour.
Following last week’s fine win against Carmarthen Town, Abergavenny welcomed Efu Lombi Kazadi and James Young back into the squad to face a team a few places above them in JD Cymru South.
It was the visitors who started the best with some slick football.
And it came as no surprise that Trefelin took the lead after just five minutes with an attack on the left which should have been cleared.
The ball was switched across the penalty area to find Mason Jones-Thomas who swivelled and struck a hard shot giving Connor Christie in the Town goal no chance.
But Abergavenny weathered the storm with the defence of Jac Evans, Drew Heffernan, Nathan Davies and Ross Davies adjusting to the visitors’ quick play.
And in the 26th minute the home team forced a corner and an excellent delivery by Josh Bell found Nathan Davies soaring at the back post to score the equaliser with a strong downward header.
The home team were thankful though that Damon Thomas missed a sitter at the far post late in the half.
Abergavenny worked hard in the second half with the midfield of Rhys Tandy, Ben Watkins and Luke Williams providing a superb link through to the strike force of Rhys Thomas, Greg Preece and Bell.
Christie was a tower of strength in goal for the home team who could have won the match with the last kick of a good game, but substitute James Young’s low shot was blocked low down by Keenan Bailey.
Both teams were probably happy with a point apiece, but Town manager Nicky Morgan said after the match: “It shows how far the team has progressed in our last three matches when the players are sat around in the dressing room disappointed not to have won the game.We can build on that.”
The match was sponsored by Seren Care, and the result leaves Town 12th.
This Friday evening’s home match (October 28) against sixth-placed Afan Lido FC, who are unbeaten in seven league matches, is sponsored by the Casa Bianca restaurant, and kick-off is 7.30pm.
Meanwhile, Abergavenny Town Youth went through to the last 16 of the FAW Youth Cup at the weekend without firing a shot, thanks to Garden Village forfeiting the game.
The 2nds didn’t play at the weekend either, but return to action on Saturday at RTB Ebbw Vale in the FAW Cymru South East Reserves League.
