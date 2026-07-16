RIDERS competing in the 2026 Lloyd’s Tour of Britain Women will face the longest race in the event’s history, over almost 650km, across five stages.
Battling through 635.8km (395 miles) of roads with a total ascent of 8,895m (more than Mount Everest), the riders will travel through the picturesque Powys after Cumbria, Lancashire, Flintshire, Denbighshire and Conwy before crossing the finish line in Warwickshire.
It comes nearly a year after Welsh Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas said his farewell to racing in the men’s Tour of Britain, which saw riders race the penultimate stage around Monmouthshire and Torfaen, taking in Monmouth, Abergavenny, Blaenavon, Usk and Chepstow before finishing on the Blorenge’s Tumble climb.
Stage 4 of this year’s Lloyd’s Tour of Britain Women will see the peloton head out from Llanidloes to Hay-on-Wye on Saturday, August 22, through 138km of the Welsh countryside, on the stage with the most ascent (2,484m).
The route heads south to Rhayader, before circling through the beautiful Elan Valley at the heart of the Cambrian Mountains.
Here the riders will face the toughest climb of the stage (5.3km at an average gradient of 5%, but with a middle section that hovers around the 10% mark for a kilometre), which will undoubtedly play a large part in deciding which rider wins the green jersey.
Passing back through Rhayader and heading east next, the climbs continue for the peloton, as they journey through the undulating hills around Nantmel, Crossgates, and Bleddfa.
At Knighton, the riders go south, crossing the River Teme and advancing through Norton, Gladestry, and Painscastle, to head towards Hay-on-Wye – the site of the popular Hay Festival that draws in hundreds of thousands of booklovers annually.
Welsh crowds will hope to see a fairytale in action at the finish line, as the story of the Lloyds Tour of Britain nears its conclusion.
Councillor Glyn Preston, Powys County Council's Cabinet Member for a More Prosperous Powys, said: "Stage 4 will provide a fantastic showcase for Powys, taking riders through some of the most breathtaking landscapes anywhere in the UK.
“Hosting part of the Lloyds Tour of Britain Women is a wonderful opportunity to promote our county, support local businesses and inspire the next generation of cyclists. We look forward to welcoming the riders, teams and spectators to Powys in August."
Jonathan Day, Director of Events for British CyclingVentures, said: “We have put together a course that provides opportunities for a range of different rider types to try and challenge for the title, ensuring every stage has the potential to shape the overall outcome.
“Beyond the sporting challenge, the route reflects our ambition to bring elite women’s cycling to the diverse communities across Britain. Each stage will showcase a different part of the country and provide fans with the chance to experience world-class racing on their doorstep.
“We are excited to see the race come to life and to welcome spectators to what promises to be a fantastic edition of the Lloyds Tour of Britain Women.”
The full tour is –
Stage 1 – Cockermouth – Cockermouth – Wednesday 19 August
Stage 2 – Clitheroe – Blackpool – Thursday 20 August
Stage 3 – Mold – The Great Orme, Llandudno – Friday 21 August
Stage 4 – Llanidloes – Hay-on-Wye – Saturday 22 August
Stage 5 – Royal Leamington Spa – Royal Leamington Spa – Sunday 23 August
To volunteer at the Lloyds Tour of Britain, register your interest at https://www.britishcycling.org.uk/tourofbritain/info/volunteer
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