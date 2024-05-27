A SUPERB century from Glamorgan player Will Smale helped Usk 1st XI to a brilliant three-wicket home victory over city rivals Cardiff CC 1sts in the South Wales Premier Division on Saturday.
Ollie Rayner took four wickets and Freddie Wolfenden three as they restricted the capital side to 227-9.
At 17-3 after two early Wolfenden wickets and one for Ben Jones thanks to a Tom Norton catch, Usk looked in control, but a 118-run partnership between Henry Hurle (47) and Sam Evison, who went on to make 85, put Cardiff back on course for a decent target.
But opener Smale patiently set about his task, sharing the wicket with seven partners in a 120-ball two-hour 43-minute knock, hitting 10 fours and a six before being bowled for the seventh wicket with just eight runs needed.
Ollie Rayner with 40 shared a 61-run third-wicket partnership, and former Qatar skipper Tamoor Zafar with an unbeaten 28 took them over the line to 229-7 with some four overs to spare.
The 2nds also won by eight wickets away to Whitchurch Heath 2nds, Jarrod Bluck taking six wickets before the visitors chased down a target of 168 all out off 36.5 overs.
Matt Williams fired an unbeaten 68, including six fours and a six, and opener Matt Hancock scored 52 not out as Usk reached 171-2 with four overs to spare.
The 3rds fired a magnificent 259-6 off 40 overs away to South Wales Sri Lankan CC, Pat Rodden with 71, Julian Sanders 53 retired not out, Sam Rodden 32 and Neil Perrett 23.
But a whirlwind 123 from opener Imshad Farook, off just 74 balls, including 10 fours and nine sixes, fired the hosts to 260-3 with 3.1 overs in hand.
Elsewhere, nearly 600 runs were scored as Llanarth 1sts won by 49 runs away to Newport 3rds.
The visitors compiled 304-9 off 45 overs, opener Ollie Mann hitting a magnificent 149, including 18 fours and four sixes, backed by Sean Edwards with 34, before the hosts were restricted to 255-7.
But the 2nds lost by four wickets at home to Monmouth 2nds,, all out for 147 in 38.5 overs before the visitors reached 148-6 with 5.4 overs to spare.
Llanarth's top run getters were James Lalley with 32 and Chris Page with 28, as Pavan Akula took two wickets.
Glangrwyney 1st XI lost by seven wickets away to Barry Wanderers after setting a target of 177-5 off 40 overs.
Skipper opener Michael Devoy hit 59, backed by Neil Blunder with 31 and Tim Jones with 30.
But the visitors’ attack was unable to contain Wanderers, who reached 180-3 with just over three overs to spare, the wickets shared between Mallikarnjuna Uppara, Mark Waldeck and Tom Griffiths.
Sadly, the 2nds were unable to field a side and conceded against Monkswood & Panteg 3rds.
Fixtures this Saturday (June 1) include – St Fagans 1sts v Usk 1sts, Usk 2nds v Ebbw Vale 1sts, Usk 3rds v Pontnewynydd 1sts, Llanarth 1sts v Bridgend Town 2nds, Ponthir 3rds v Llanarth 2nds, Glangrwyney 1sts v Miskin 3rds, Blaina 2nds v Glangrwyney 2nds.