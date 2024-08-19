AS reported last week when it was said that history was almost certainly made with father and son Andrew and Olly Jones playing together in the Abergavenny 1st XI, almost was the operative word, reports PAUL SUSSEX.
Searching through the archives of the 190-year-old club, it has been possible to identify a number of father and sons who have played for them, alongside quite a number of close family members who have played with each other, but not necessarily together in the 1st XI in league cricket.
However it appears there are some missing games in the club's recorded history, and one such game was in 1998 in the final year of the Three Counties League competition when Ryland Wallace and Glamoargan star son Mark played together in the 1st XI.
That makes the Jones father and son Andrew and Olly the second pair in history to play together for the club in 1st XI league cricket.
Ryland, who played for Wales in the over-60s World Cup in India earlier this year, is still playing for Brecon 2nds and Wales veterans and Mark, Director of Cricket at Glamorgan CCC, still plays the occasional game for Newport 2nds alongside his son Harry.