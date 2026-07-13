A 186-RUN third-wicket partnership between Iwan Jones, who fired a century, and Glamorgan CCC star Billy Root helped Usk 1sts to a 34-run win beside the sea at Penarth on Saturday.
The duo came together with the visitors on 36-2 after Tom Mason holed out for eight and fellow opener Hugo Caldicott was bowled for 20.
Root, brother of England star Joe, went on to fire 80 from 100 balls before holing out (218-3) with wicket-keeper Jones, who went on to score 112 in a 143-ball knock that included 16 fours.
Set 260-5 off 50 overs, Penarth made a solid start reaching 61 without loss, before two wickets for Root and one for Matthew Williams made it 85-3.
The hosts recovered to reach 189-5, but Root, who finished with 3-49 off 10 overs, then struck for his third wicket and Penarth were soon 192-7.
Opener Adeeb Ilyas was still there with eight overs left and closing in on a century.
But when former Qatar skipper Tamoor Zafar trapped him lbw for 90 (210-8) in the 46th over, that pretty much sealed the deal and Penarth were limited to 226-9 off their allotment.
Zafar took 2-34-10, Tahmid Ahmed 2-36-7, Williams 1-27-10, Ben Jones 0-34-5 and Mason 0-35-8, with the win leaving the villagers third in South Wales Premier One, 19 points behind leaders Cardiff.
The 2nds also won by 19 runs at home to Llandaff 2nds in South East Wales 2.
Opener Matt Hancock fired 53, sharing a 71-run third-wicket stand with Dave Harding-Smith who scored 41, backed by Matthew Marriott with 24 and Neil Perrett 21, as Usk were all out for 183 in 44.1 overs.
Llandaff reached 129-5 in reply before faltering to 164 all out in 36 overs, Joe Peacock and Ryan Price spearheading the hosts' bowling with three wickets each, backed by Dan Cordell and Pat Rodden with two apiece.
And the 3rds made it a hat-trick of wins, beating hosts Newbridge 2nds by five wickets in SEW 9.
Sam Rodden took three wickets and Oliver Hall two as Newbridge reached 203-7 off their 40 overs.
And 50 from Nick White who shared a 104-run opening stand with Arvind Aswani, 49, plus an unbeaten 52 from Ryan Hancock and 24 from Rodden, took the visitors to 205-5 in reply with 2.1 overs to spare.
The Midweek team were also victorious by six wickets at home to Newport Royals in a nail-biting Big Smash League game, Damian Harvey firing a four off the very last ball with four needed to win.
Royals reached 146-8 off their 18 overs, Ryan Price taking 3-28, Gethin Thomas 2-30 and Dan Cordell and Tristyn Roets one apiece.
Opener Matt Hancock then blasted 60 off 45 balls backed by Ryan Jones with 35 before Harvey with seven and Tom Mason 10 not out saw them to victory right at the death.
Usk host Newport CC 1sts in the T20 Macey Cup this Wednesday (July 15) and then travel to Newport United the following night (Thursday, July 16) in the Big Smash League.
Third-placed Usk 1sts then host second-placed Newport CC again on Saturday (July 18) in South Wales Premier One, while the 2nds face the same club’s 2nds away and the 3rds host Brecon 2nds.
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