LLANARTH 1sts rolled over hosts Radyr 3rds by 100 runs, after Will Heath hit 74, Adam Binmore 45 not out, Chris Bridges 39, Sam Michell 38 and Ollie Mann 29, setting a sizeable 278-6 off 45 overs.
Dan Moseley then took 4-29, Heath 2-18, Mann 2-30 and Dennis Heath 2-32 as the Trees dismissed Radyr for 168 in 42.5 overs, with Saturday’s win taking them second in South East Wales 5.
The 2nds lost a tighter game at home to Vale 3rds, by just 21 runs though.
Vale reached 255-8 off 40 overs having been 189-1, Archie Greenslade taking 4-48, and Andrew Hilditch, Chris Page and Joshua Scoullar one apiece.
Craig Whistance scored 50 off 55 balls in reply, backed by Baxter Squirell with 46, Dave Myatt 26, Gerry Stentiford 26 and Anthony Norris 23. But after reaching 210-4, the run charge fell away, finishing on 234-9.
Meanwhile, Glangrwyney 1sts racked up an incredible 460-2 off 40 overs at home to a depleted Rogerstone Welfare on Saturday, with two 150-run knocks as the hosts took advantage of the visitors being three players short.
Skipper opener Michael Devoy blasted 160 off 93 balls, including 29 fours and a six, before holing out in the SEW8 basement battle (283-2).
Devoy was joined by Nathan Holley in a 218-run second-wicket stand after Mark Waldeck departed for eight (63-1), with the new man then firing an unbeaten 150 off 97 balls, including 22 fours.
Next man Ryan Murphy-Sharpe also filled his boots with 73 not out off 45 balls, including three sixes and eight fours, in an unbeaten 177-run third-wicket partnership.
Welfare reached 115-2 in reply until Glan's bowlers steamed through the next five wickets for 30 runs, with the visitors 145 all out in 26.1 overs.
Murphy-Sharpe took 3-19 and Waldeck 2-29.
Fixtures this Saturday – Llanarth 1sts v Malpas 2nds, Bridgend Town 4ths v Llanarth 2nds, Lisvane 3rds v Glangrwyney 1sts, Glangrwyney 2nds v Penarth 5ths.
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