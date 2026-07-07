CRICKET Wales and Christ College Brecon have announced a new partnership to support the Aberystwyth Girls' and Boys' Cricket Festival as it celebrates its 40th anniversary this August.
The partnership comes as participation in cricket continues to grow and builds on Christ College's expanding cricket programme.
Named among The Cricketer magazine's Top 100 Cricket Schools, the college fields 12 boys' and girls' teams and plays more than 100 matches each summer.
It offers year-round coaching, winter training and fixtures against sides including the MCC, Cricket Wales regional teams and Glamorgan development squads.
The programme is supported by specialist coaching, strength and conditioning, and facilities including the new Colin Kleiner outdoor cricket nets, with strong links to Cricket Wales and Glamorgan County Cricket Club.
Mark Frost, Head of Partnerships at Cricket Wales, said: “Giving young people high-class cricket experiences is at the heart of what we do, and this partnership will go a long way towards helping keep them in cricket, developing their game, and producing high-quality players of the future.
“We are really pleased to be partnering with Christ College Brecon to support not just this event but several other festivals in Brecon as well."
The Head of Talent Pathway at Cricket Wales, Matt Dando-Thompson, said: “The Aberystwyth Girls’ and Boys’ Festival stands for so much more than just cricket.
“It is where players forge lifelong memories, build lasting connections, and develop confidence in themselves away from the field as well as through on-field activity."
Sam Hewick, Director of Sport at Christ College Brecon, added: “We are delighted to be partnering with Cricket Wales to help grow the game and create exceptional cricketing experiences for young players across Wales.
“Together, we are committed to providing opportunities that enable young cricketers to develop their skills, fulfil their potential, and pursue their ambitions, whatever their aspirations may be.”
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