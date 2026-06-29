TOM Norton starred again as Glamorgan beat Surrey last week, the Abergavenny CC teenager taking a maiden five-wicket haul as the hosts ran out seven-wicket winners.
The 18-year-old made an instant impact on his Championship bow in May's win over Somerset, becoming the youngest ever bowler to take a hat-trick on debut.
And he struck again with a five-wicket haul at Sophia Gardens last week, as Glam dismissed Surrey for just 105 in their first innings before enforcing the follow on, having batted first and reached 358 all out.
Norton struck early to bowl Sam Curran for a duck (6-2), and soon sent Dan Lawrence packing as well to a catch for eight (16-3).
England Test player Ollie Pope joined them in short order, caught for one (18-4), before Norton induced another catch from Dom Sibley for eight, as Surrey crumbled to 31-5.
And he then claimed his first championship 'five-for', when Adam Thomas holed out for 25 (75-7), with Tom finishing on 5-50 off 10 overs.
He wasn't finished there, taking two wickets in the second innings.
And he'll be hoping to make an impact for England U19s against South Africa U19s in three one-day matches this week after winning a call up to the squad.
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