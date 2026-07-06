USK CC beat Newport Zalmis by 36 runs at home in the Big Bash League in midweek after scoring 174-9 off 18 overs.
Amit Aswani blasted an unbeaten 61 off 33 balls, including eight fours and a six, backed by Hugo Caldicott with 32, skipper Matthew Williams 27 and Jamie Jones 32 not out.
Zalmis were then restricted to 136-9, Tom Mason, Tristyn Roets and Ryan Price with two wickets apiece.
But on Friday night, the 1sts lost by seven wickets away to Newport CC in the T20 Knockout Cup, with the city side reaching the 20-over target with four balls to spare.
Usk set what looked a competitive 169-3, Glamorgan CCC’s Billy Root - brother of England star Joe – firing an unbeaten 84 off 58 balls, including 13 fours and a six, with support from Iwan Jones 33 not out and Tamoor Zafar 29.
But 75 not out from Campell Macmillan and Imran Hassan 71 saw Newport to 173-3, Ben Jones, Mason and Root with the wickets.
On Saturday in South East Wales Division 2, Usk 2nds lost by 72 runs at home to Lisvane 1sts after being set a target of 228 all out, Pat Rodden taking 4-33 and Neil Perrett and Dan Cordell two apiece.
Top order batsmen Dave Harding-Smith with 44, Price 28, Julian Sanders 25 and Aswani 17 got them off to a decent start, but they then collapsed from 133-4 to 156 all out.
And the 3rds could only score 152 all out in reply to visitors Blackwood Town 2nds' 226-8 off 40 overs.
Sam Rodden and Ceri Wynne took wicket braces, while Nick Holmes scored 30, Damian Harvey 27 and George Atkinson 24.
Llanarth 1sts won by five wickets at home to Tondu 2nds though, after being set a target of 147 all out in 34.2 overs.
Dan Moseley took 4-38 and Harrison Griffiths 3-46 before 43 from Sam Michell and 42 from Chris Bridges helped them to 153-5 off 32.3 overs.
But the 2nds missed out away to Dinas Powys 3rds after scoring 145-7 in 40 overs, Chris Page with 42 and Rob Fielder 26 not out.
Dinas in reply made it to 146-3 in 32.1 overs, Andrew Hilditch with two wickets.
Sully Centurions 2nds lived up to their billing putting Glangrwyney 1sts’ bowlers to the sword, scoring a mountainous 393-7 off 40 overs in their SEW 8 match, despite an impressive five-wicket haul from Mia Martinez.
Opening pair Gurvinder Singh and Basil John put on 237 before the first wicket finally fell, the latter trapped lbw by Vic Phillips for a 126 which came off just 71 balls, and included six sixes and 15 fours.
Singh helped the score to 287 before holing out to a Martinez delivery, having struck three sixes and 16 fours.
And 47 from Vasant Naran Dabasiya kept the score mounting up to nearly 400, Martinez preventing that with her fifth wicket in the final over.
Glan put on 59 for the first wicket, but were then always on the back foot and were all out for 131 in 32.5 overs, Mark Waldeck scoring 50 and Mike Devoy 26.
The 2nds also lost by nine wickets at home to Cardiff Barbarians 1sts, reaching 122-9 in 40 overs (James McIlroy 44) before the visitors eased to 126-1 in 26.5 overs.
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