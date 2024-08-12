USK 1st XI leapt to third in the South Wales Premier One table above city sides Cardiff and Swansea with a 70-run home win over bottom side Pentyrch.
The hosts scored 190-6 in their 40 overs, with opener Hugo Caldicott firing 63, former Qatar skipper Tamoor Zafar 43 and Harwal Ahmed Wassam 34.
Pentyrch posted a 63-run opening stand in reply, but Usk's bowlers then ripped through the rest of the batting line up for just 58 more runs, Paul Murphy taking five wickets and Zafar three, to dismiss them for 121 in 31 overs.
The 2nds also won by six wickets away to Sully Centurions 1sts in South East Wales Four.
Mika Ekstrom took four wickets, backed by Pat Rodden and Jamie Jones with two apiece, as the visitors skittled Sully for 121 in 38.2 overs.
And 43 from Jamie Rayner, 39 from Jones and 22 not out from Ekstrom eased them to 125-4 with 11 overs to spare.
But the 3rds narrowly missed out by three wickets at home to Radyr 4ths in SEW 9, all out for 194 in the final over before the visitors reached 195-7 with nine balls to spare.
The Midweek XI also fell to a six-wicket loss at home to Kings Newport, with the visitors claiming victory with seven balls left.
Elliot Doyle fired 31 off 16 balls, backed by Richard Rees and Matt Hancock (not out) with 20 apiece as the hosts raced to 142-8 in 16 overs.
It wasn't enough however, Kings reaching 146-4 largely thanks to 79 not out off 43 balls from their opener.
But Usk’s Sunday friendly side won by five wickets at home to Miskin Manor, Ryan Price firing 55, Doyle 44 not out, Neil Perrett 30 and Damian Harvey 28 as they chased down 217-9.
Usk reached 221-5 with nine balls left after Llewi Evans had taken three wickets, backed by Oliver Hall with two.