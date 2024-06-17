JACK Tod secured a magnificent seven wickets for just eight runs off 16 balls as the Glangrwyney 1st XI bowler blitzed Rogerstone Welfare 2nds’ lower order.
He proved unplayable, securing five ducks to take the hosts to a thumping 102-run home win in South East Wales 8 on Saturday.
Openers Mark Waldeck with 43 and Michael Devoy 33 made a solid start for Glan in their innings, before skipper Tim Jones with 44 and Nick Jones with 11 picked up the baton to move past three figures.
The wheels came off somewhat with two ducks in the closing stages as Glan finished on 161-8 off a reduced rain-hit 30 overs.
And early on in reply, Welfare seemed up for the fight with batsmen two to four all making double figures.
But Tod's first wicket of the fifth man for 11 sparked a remarkable collapse, as his next six victims went for nought, one, nought, nought, nought and nought.
Michael Devoy and James Luckhurst shared a wicket apiece earlier on, while Tom Miller secured a run out, with Welfare all out for just 59 in 17.4 overs.
The cricket boot was on the other foot for Glan 2nds though, beaten by 197 runs away to Lisvane 5ths.
The hosts raced to 274-3 off 37 overs before Glan were all out for 77 in the 24th over, John Meredith with a defiant 42 their one bright spot.
In complete contrast, Llanarth 1st XI missed out by a single wicket in a nail biter at home to Abercynon, scoring 141-8 off 40 overs before the visitors reached 142-9 with just four balls to spare.
Will Heath hit 64 and Shah Faded 24, while Dennis Heath with three wickets was Llanarth’s top bowler.