DEBUT hat-trick cricket star Tom Norton has been named Glamorgan CCC Young Player of the Year and signed a senior contract extension to the end of the 2029 season.
The 19-year-old Monmouthshire seamer enjoyed a spectacular breakthrough year, graduating from Glam’s rookie pathway to make an immediate impact in professional cricket by becoming the youngest ever hat-trick taker on debut in County Championship cricket – an acheivement which also earned him the Club Moment of the Year award.
In one of the most memorable debuts in recent county cricket history, the Abergavenny CC graduate made a whirlwind start claiming the hat-trick against Somerset at Sophia Gardens, and followed that with a four-wicket haul against eventual county champions Warwickshire at Edgbaston.
He then secured his maiden first class five-wicket haul against Surrey in June, again at Sophia Gardens, having already claimed two five-wicket hauls for the 2nds in April.
Although an injury in July ruled him out for the remainder of the season, Norton’s impact was undeniable, earning him the Glamorgan Young Player of the Year award for 2026 alongside the Rothesay Player of the Round for his debut heroics against Somerset.
He had already made his presence known in one-dar cricket for the county in the 2025 season, trapping then Pakistan Test captain Shan Masood lbw as he made his competitive debut in the Metro Bank One-Day Cup in Cardiff against Leicestershire.
‘It’s a privilege to sign until 2029 with my home club’
On signing his first senior contract, Tom said: "It’s a privilege to sign until 2029 with my home club and really excited for what the future with Glamorgan holds.
"It’s been a pretty special first summer wearing the Daff with some great memories already.
“I was gutted to have my season cut short, but I’m excited and ready to work hard over this winter with coaches and support staff to be ready for the start of next season."
Norton’s extension continues Glamorgan’s commitment to developing and retaining the next generation of Welsh talent, strengthening the club’s long-term core ahead of the coming seasons.
Meanwhile, Monmouthshire-raised off-spin team mate Ben Kellaway, who came through Chepstow CC’s ranks, has been called up for the England Lions’ white-ball tour of the West Indies this month, having toured Australia with the Lions last winter.
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