THE sun may still be shining, but cricket bats and balls have been put away for another year.

Memories of a year of leather on willow and baking sunshine were still bright though, as Abergavenny CC hosted their annual senior players' awards' night.

Awards presented on the night were:

1st XI 2026 Player of the Year (Lewis White Cup) – Sam Clarke;

2nd XI 2026 Player of the Year (David Taylor Garages Shield) – Baljeevan Khalsa;

James Morris fired his maiden ton for Abergavenny CC
James Morris made a big impact for Abergavenny 3rds (Abergavenny CC)

3rd XI 2026 Player of the Year – James Morris;

4th XI Player of the Year Manuraj Raju with Geoff Shackleton 
4th XI Player of the Year Manuraj Raju with Geoff Shackleton (Abergavenny CC)

4th XI 2026 Player of the Year – Manuraj Raju;

Most Valuable Player 2026 (President's Cup) – Sam Clarke;

Young Cricketer of the Year 2026 (Malcolm Nash Cup) – Ted Jackson;

Ted Jackson, 12, fired a magnificent century for Abergavenny 4ths
Ted Jackson, 12, fired a magnificent century for Abergavenny 4ths (Abergavenny CC)

Most Promising 2026 Player of the Year (Fire Station Cup) - Ioan Wallace;

Most Promising Player Ioan Wallace pictured with Former Glamorgan star dad Mark and grandad Ryland 
Most Promising Player Ioan Wallace pictured with former Glamorgan star dad Mark and grandad Ryland (Abergavenny CC)

Personality of the Year 2026 - Paul Havard;

Personality of the Year Paul Harvard pictured with last year's winner Eryl Cook
Personality of the Year Paul Harvard pictured with last year's winner Eryl Cook (Abergavenny CC)

High Achiever Award 2026 (Ron Collett Memorial Shield) – James Morris (averaged 432 in four innings for 3rds – 136*, 183*, 98*, 15);

Chairman's Award 2026 – Barry French.

Woman 2026 Player of the Year (Brian Shackleton Cup) – Maria Sheehan (190 runs, 3 wickets for Av 1.6, 70% of team's runs in 3 games)

Club Woman of the Year 2026 (Ray Hamer Cup) – Claire Powell (Coached U10/12s every Friday, played every senior game).

A final weekend washout at the end of the sweltering summer brought delight and disappointment in equal measure, as the 2nd XI clinched the South East Division 4 title by a single point from Pontymister & Crosskeys without a ball bowled, following on from SEW 5 title glory the previous season.

But the cricket boot was firmly on the other foot for the 1sts who were cruelly sunk by the downpour, unable to play while relegation rivals Carmarthen Wanderers produced a miracle comeback at Usk to win a rain-reduced 22-over match and overhaul Abergavenny out of the South Wales Premier One drop zone.

The 3rds finished third in SEW 10 however, just 14 points off promotion, while the 4ths also placed a competitive fifth in SEW 13.