GLAMORGAN CCC star Billy Root has retired from professional cricket after an outstanding eight-year spell at Sophia Gardens and "a career marked by consistency, resilience, and a deep connection with the club”.
Root – the brother of England skipper Joe, who has featured for Usk CC over the last three seasons in South Wales Premier One – played 67 first-class matches for Glamorgan and more than 70 white-ball games, scoring almost 5,000 runs for them.
Usk CC posted: "All of us at Usk CC would like to congratulate 1st XI player Bill Root on his retirement, bringing a close to a fantastic 12-year career in professional cricket.
"Growing up in Yorkshire, Billy climbed the ranks through their academy. He made his first-class debut in 2012 for Leeds MCCU, then signed his first full-time deal with Nottinghamshire in 2017.
"After two successful years in Nottingham, Billy made the move to the Welsh capital in 2019. In 2024, after our promotion to Prem 1, we were lucky enough to have Billy as an allocation.
Made 1,725 runs and took 57 wickets for Usk CC
"In the three seasons we’ve been lucky enough to have Billy as a part of our club he has scored 1,725 runs and taken 57 wickets on top of an incredibly busy professional calendar.
"Billy’s love for cricket along with his down-to-earth and easy-going character meant he has become an incredibly popular figure within the club, and a wonderful teammate to those lucky enough to have learnt from him on the field.
"Congratulations on your career Billy, we have loved supporting you on the professional stage, and best of luck with your next chapter."
Glamorgan CCC posted: "Over the years, he became one of the longest-serving members of the current Glamorgan men’s team, a player whose commitment, professionalism, and character have made him a respected figure across Welsh cricket.
"During his time in Cardiff, Root produced a catalogue of memorable performances across formats...
Scored doubled hundred for Glam
"His contributions included seven centuries, a number of match-defining innings, and a superb double hundred, all of which showcased his ability to anchor an innings, absorb pressure, and deliver when Glamorgan needed him most.”
One of the defining highlights of Root’s Glamorgan career came in the 2024 Metro Bank One-Day Cup final, where he played an instrumental role with the bat, guiding the team through a high-pressure situation and helping secure the club’s second title in three years.
With Glam under pressure in a rain reduced 20-over final against Somerset at Trent Bridge , Root steadied the ship scoring 39, including hitting five fours and a six in 14 balls.
"His performances in both trophy-winning campaigns cemented his reputation as a player for big moments – calm, composed, and fiercely competitive,” added the county.
Big part of Glamorgan success over last seven seasons
Glamorgan’s Director of Cricket, Mark Wallace, who came through Abergavenny CC as a youngster, said: “Billy has been a hugely important part of Glamorgan over the last seven seasons.
"His professionalism, his consistency, and his ability to perform in big moments, have made him a key figure in our squad. He is admired by teammates and staff alike, and his contribution to our recent white-ball success cannot be overstated.
"We thank Billy for everything he has given to the club and wish him the very best for the future.”
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