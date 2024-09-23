A TRIO of local cricketers played starring roles as Glamorgan won the Metro Bank One Day Cup final beating Somerset by 15 runs at Trent Bridge.
Usk CC duo Will Smale and Billy Root scored 28 and 39 respectively as Glam set a rain-reduced 20-over target of 186-7.
Chepstow CC's Ben Kellaway then took two wickets while wicketkeeper Smale grabbed two catches, with Somerset restricted to 171-6.
The final was suspended from Sunday to Monday owing to heavy rain, and organisers were then forced to make it a 20-over match amid intermittent downpours.
Glam lost two wickets in two balls at the start of their innings to Alfie Ogbournbe, as opener Kiran Carlson was bowled for one, followed by third man Thomas Bevan who holed out for a golden duck (8-2).
But opener Smale – who helped Usk finish third with Root in South Wales Premier 1 this season – steadied the ship with fourth man Sam Northeast, hitting five fours and a six in 14 balls before holing out to Sean Dickson off a Kasey Aldridge delivery in the sixth over (47-3).
Colin Ingram was caught for 11 which brought Root to the crease with Northeast, and it proved the key stand as they added 78 off 50 balls, including 29 off one over, before the Usk all-rounder was caught in the 17th over for 39 (143-5), having fired three fours and two sixes in his 28 balls.
Dan Douthwaite was out for one and Kellaway for two (158-7) before Dutchman Timm van der Gugten blasted 26 not out off nine balls, including four fours and a six, and top scorer Northeast carried his bat for 63 off 49 balls, including five fours and two sixes.
Northeast then ran out George Thomas for 13 (14-1) early on before Somerset reached 63 without further loss, when Kellaway struck to halt the momentum, Jamie McIllroy taking a catch to dismiss Lewis Goldsworthy for 11.
Smale then caught dangerman Andrew Umeed for 45 (85-3) off an Andy Gorvin delivery, and quickly took another catch for Kellaway's second victim (89-4), James Rew dismissed for 19.
Somerset were already behind the asking rate, and despite 32 not out from Archie Vaughan and 44 off 20 balls from Sean Dickson (155-5), his dismissal with 14 balls left snuffed out the challenge, with only 16 more added and Glamorgan crowned champions for the second time in four years.