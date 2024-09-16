THE 2024 season has come to an end for Abergavenny Cricket Club, with the senior awards presented on Saturday, reports PAUL SUSSEX.
It has been a very successful year both on and off the field of play capped by promotion for the 1st XI.
And the club's Friday night sessions for the young boys and girls of the town and and district have been well attended, and all senior and junior fixtures fulfilled.
The 1sts finished second in South Wales Premier Two to reach the ‘Holy Grail’ of Premier League One.
The 2nd XI won the South East Wales Division 6 Championship as well, while the 3rd and 4th XIs were competitive and gave lots of opportunities to youngsters, alongside the few veterans that continue to play.
The Senior Awards Evening took place on Saturday at the pavilion, and were presented to:
1st XI Player of the Year – Ryan Avery in his debut season for the club;
2nd XI Player of the Year – Steve Brown for his all round performances in a season where he won his Welsh Seniors Cap;
3rd XI Player of the Year - Manuraj Raju;
4th XI Player of the Year – Joe Fairbank;
Young Player of the Year - Owen Harris;
Most improved Player of the Season – Evan Jones;
Personality of the Year – Adam Eccles;
The President’s Award (selected by Dick Brown) – Ryan Avery;
Woman's Player of the Year (Brian Shackleton Memorial Cup) – Bella Collett;
Clubwoman of the Year (Ray Hamer Trophy) – Connie Heffaran;
Women's Bowling Award – Meg Yeomans;
Women's Batting Award – Bella Collett;
Women's Newcomer Award – Lorraine Wadley;
Prosecco Award – Ruth Collett;
Honorary Pink Cap Award – Claire Powell.