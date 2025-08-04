ABERGAVENNY 1sts were buoyant after a good win at Swansea last week, but fell to a three-wicket defeat despite a magnificent 135-run opening stand between Ed Byrom and Ryan Avery, reports PAUL SUSSEX.
Sadly, Glamorgan CCC’s Byrom was caught straight after the drinks break off the third ball of the 26th over for 77, having fired two sixes and nine fours.
And although Aber were well positioned, 80 of the first 120 balls had resulted in no runs, and if anything the scoring rate now decelerated, with batters struggling to find gaps.
Still, they pushed past the 200-mark with cameos from Jack Ryan (17) and Morgan Bevans (20) (215-3).
But three more quick wickets, including Avery bowled for 85, including four sixes and six fours, off 152 balls, saw them 222-6 with only 29 balls left.
And what had promised to be close to 300 ended up as 244-7 off 50 overs, with skipper Sam Clarke 16 not out.
In reply Pontarddulais were 101-2, aided by the Abergavenny bowlers unable to find their radar as the extras mounted.
Josh Spies bowled a really good opening spell without any luck, but 101-2 quickly became 121-6 with leg spinners Clarke and Leo Ling among the wickets.
Pontarddulais rallied though, and put on 109 for the seventh wicket which virtually sealed victory, skipper Matthew Fisher scoring 82 not out and Iestyn Rees blasting 72 from 58 balls, as they reached 245-7 with 4.4 overs to spare to do the double.
Clarke finished with 3-49 and there was a wicket each for Spies, Tom Norton, Ryan and Ling.
The unbeaten 2nds continued on their victory roll though at the top of South East Wales 5, beating hosts Tondu 2nds by 98 runs.
A brilliant knock of 70 off 80 balls from Olly Jones, following in the run-making footseps of his father and grandfather, was supported by Lloyd Sharp with 51 and James Hrastelj 25, as they reached 209 all out in the final over.
Man of the Match Sharp then added ‘Five for’ taking 5-27, while Hrastelj took 4-33, as Tondu were skittled for 111 in 30 overs.
The 3rds created history with skipper Stuart Eccles playing alongside triplet sons, Will, Archie and Adam at home to Friends Union 1sts.
Sadly Aber were bowled out for 98, the Eccles family contributing almost half the total, with Archie (26) the pick, backed by Jaiden Caswell 15 and Joe Bowden 13.
The Division 10 high-flyers then knocked off 101-3 in 16 overs, with two wickets for Dylan Beaumont-Welsh and one for Manuraj Raju, the winners going top as a result, with Aber seventh.
Abergavenny's 4ths also lost out by eight wickets away to Bridgend Town 4ths.
They were in deep trouble at 25-5 but didn’t succumb as the lower middle order and tail showed real courage and determination to post a competitive 172 all out in the final over.
This was mainly down to Wales masters player Ryland Wallace (24) James Forrester (23), Barrie French (47 not out) and Owain Bradley (22 not out).
But it wasn't quite enough as Bridgend reached 176-2 with 3.4 overs to spare, Forrester and Bradley with the wickets.
Elsewhere in midweek, Abergavenny U13s (162-2) defeated Usk (106-6), Bea Cundy scoring 30, Frank Meredith 31, Eric Pike 30 and Beth Jackson 23 in unbeaten knocks.
They also downed Penarth U13s by five wickets (238-8/ 239-5) with Aber’s Maria Sheehan firing 100 retired not out, supported by Pike 48, Cundy 28, Madeleine Powell 15, Joseph Longcake 11 and .Jackson 10 not out.
Fixtures this Saturday (August 9) include – St Fagans 1sts v Abergavenny 1sts, Abergavenny 2nds v Newport 3rds, Blackwood 2nds v Abergavenny 3rds, Abergavenny 4ths v Chepstow 3rds.
