A STERLING 41 from seventh man Jeremy Kerrison couldn't prevent Glangrwyney 1st XI falling to an eight-wicket loss at home to South East Wales Division 8 pacesetters Porth.
Second and third man Mark Waldeck and Geoff Holmes were the only other batters to make double figures, both scoring 19, as Glan collapsed from 54-1 to 71-6.
The arrival of Kerrison provided a wag of the tail, helping the score to 128 all out in the 39th over.
But it was never likely to be enough against the runaway leaders, and Porth eased to 130-2 in 27.3 overs to claim the victory, with Will Luckhurst taking the wickets for 29 runs off eight overs.
The result leaves Glan eighth with seven league games left to play.
But the 2nds had reasons to be cheerful after sealing a nailbiting two-wicket win away to Ponthir 4ths.
The hosts were dismissed for 104 in 28 overs, Hywel Price starring with the ball with figures of five wickets for 22 runs off eight overs.
Keiran Devoy also weighed in with two wickets for 20 off five overs, while there were solo strikes for James Bonner, Jonathon Jones and James McIlroy.
It was in the balance all the way in reply, but 25 from fourth man John Meredith and 16 from sixth man Price saw them within sight of the line, reaching 105-8 in 34.2 overs to claim a second win of the season.
Glan 1st XI travel to play Abertillery Town this Saturday (July 20), while the 2nds host the reverse fixture against Town’s 2nds.