ABERGAVENNY CC starlet Maria Sheehan captained the Wales U13s girls' team as they took on Warwickshire last week, playing alongside club mate Beth Jackson.
Both starred in the Wales performance, Maria top-scoring with 56 from 80 deliveries, and Beth the second highest scorer with 31.
Only one other player made double figures though, as Wales fell 68 runs short of the 223 all out target, reaching 155-8 in their allotted 35 overs.
Maria also returned bowling figures of 0-5-3 and Beth 0-21-4.
Abergavenny U15s beat local rivals Llanarth by 90 runs at home on Thursday evening, opener Olly Jones firing 50 retired not out, including seven fours and a six, backed by Lloyd Sharp with 46, including 10 fours, and Evan Jones with 24.
The hosts reached 159-3 off their 20 overs, and then bowled out the villagers for 69 with seven balls left.
Morgan Boret and Bella Collett both scored 11 for Llanarth, as Evan Jones bagged four wickets for eight off three overs, and Jaden Bruton, Harry Sutter, Huw Rowe and Sharp took one apiece.
In the U13s game at Llanarth, Aber won by 43 runs, Eric Pike scoring 33, Maria Sheehan 30, Owen Jones 22 and Ed Loose 19 in the away side's 152-3.
Llanarth were then bowled out for 109 in the final over, Harry Brown taking three wickets and Beth Jackson two.