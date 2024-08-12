LLANARTH 1st XI lost out in a nailbiter as visitors Blaina reached the target with just four balls and two wickets left to claim victory in Saturday’s South East Wales 5 clash
Sean Edwards scored 45, Arthur Newington-Bridges 44 not out and Ollie Mann 26 as the hosts reached 201-7 off their 45 overs.
Newington-Bridges, Shah Fahad and Dan Moseley then took wicket braces, but Blaina squeezed home with 205-8, firing a four to win it.
The 2nds were triumphant though, bowling out hosts Chepstow 3rds for 151 in the 37th over before reaching 151-4 with 10 overs to spare.
Andrew Hilditch and Andrew Spenser took three-wicket hauls, while Mark Batt with an unbeaten 47, and Spenser with 21 saw them over the line after 37 from Dave Myatt.
Glangrwyney 1sts picked up a sixth SEW 8 win at home to top half Dinas Powys 2nds, reaching the target with four balls left.
Michael Devoy and James Luckhurst took two wickets each as Dinas reached 155-5 off 40 overs.
And Tim Jones with 54 not out, backed by Nick Jones with 22 and Mark Waldeck 20, then guided Glan to 158-5 in the final over.
The 2nds suffered a 126-run loss in SEW 13E however, James McIlroy top-scoring with 52 not out as they reached 121-7 in 40 overs in reply to hosts Sudbrook 3rds' 247-7.
Llanarth 1sts are away to Abercan 1sts this Saturday (August 17) while the 2nds host Blackwood Town 3rds.
Glangrwyney 1sts travel to face Rogerstone Welfare 2nds and the 2nds are home to Lisvane 5ths.