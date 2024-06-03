USK CC 1st XI crushed South Wales One leaders St Fagans by seven wickets on Saturday, needing just 15 overs to chase down the target of 103 all out.
Early wickets from Ben Jones and Freddie Wolfenden had the hosts reeling at 20-4 before Prahlad Odedra got in on the act to make it 49-7.
The tail wagged to lift St Fagans just over the 100-mark, but Will Smale then ended the innings in the 41st over, stumping their top scorer for 27 to go with his earlier run out.
Odedra took 3-28 off nine overs, Jones 2-22-10, Wolfenden 2-18-6, with Billy Root and Ollie Rayner taking a wicket apiece.
Glamorgan CCC's Smale then hit 69 off 36 balls, including 10 fours and two sixes, as Usk cantered to 107-3 in short order.
The 2nds also saw off visitors Ebbw Vale 1sts by 117 runs.
Matthew Williams hit 104, Matt Hancock 51 and Sidharth Ramesh 50 before all retiring unbeaten, backed by Mika Ekstrom with 38 not out, as Usk reached 291 in 40 overs.
Zohaib Tahir hit 100 for Vale in reply, but four wickets for Williams, who ended the centurion's innings, and two apiece for Ekstrom and Joe Peacock saw them all out for 174 in the 37th over.
The 3rds were also 46-run winners at home to Pontnewyndd 1sts, Pat Rodden firing 66 and Ross Price 21 not out in their 205 all out before dismissing the visitors for 159 in 36 overs.
Price and Neil Perrett took three wickets each and Oliver Hall two, while Jake Roderick and Dave Harding-Smith took two catches apiece.
A dramatic midweek match also saw Usk tie with the same score of 121-9 at home to Newport Zalmis, a Theo Barker catch off a Jamie Jones delivery denying the visitors victory with the ninth wicket on the last ball.
Matt Hancock hit 34 and Matthew Williams 26 for Usk, while Ryan Price took three wickets and Williams two.
Glangrwyney 1sts won by five wickets in a low scoring home match with Miskin Manor 3rds on Saturday.
Miskin were skittled out for 82 in 31.4 overs, Michael Devoy taking 3-15 off eight overs, Jack Tod 2-15-8, Will Luckhurst 2-14-8 and James Luckhurst 2-15 of 4.4.
Glan lost five wickets for just 19 off the bat in reply, but skipper Tim Jones saw them to 84-5 with an unbeaten 43.
But the 2nds were all out for 38 away to Blaina 2nds as they lost by 205 runs.
Set 243-5 off 40 overs, Glan struggled to the 17th over before being dismissed.
But Llanarth 1sts were comprehensive winners by 82 runs at home to Bridgend 2nds.
Paul Gittins with 79, Sam Michell 43 and John Newington-Bridges 27 helped fire the hosts to 232-8 off 45 overs.
And then three-wicket hauls for Arthur Newington-Bridges and Dennis Heath and a wicket brace for Benjamin Holley saw Bridgend all out for 150 in the 44th over.