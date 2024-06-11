ABERGAVENNY Cricket Club's U13s beat Ebbw Vale by 20 runs in midweek in a tight Gwent Cup away match.
Edward Loose fired 44, backed by Eric Pike with 39 and Leo Roberts with 12 as the visitors reached 151-4 off their 20 overs.
Then tight bolwing from Aber limited Vale to 131-2, T Edwards and Oliver Hobbs with the wickets.
But they had to give second best to Chepstow in an U13s Welsh Cup match, losing by 27 runs in another close contest at Avenue Road.
The visitors scored 147-3 off their 20 overs, Beth Jackson taking a wicket and run outs for Loose and Maria Sheehan.
And in reply, Aber scored 120-7, Loose firing 25, Maria Sheehan 30 retired not out, Pike 11 and Jackson an unbeaten 12.
In midweek, Abergavenny U13 Girls defeated hosts Cardiff in the South East Wales Girls Hardball pairs.
Abergavenny CC posted: “A big thanks to Cardiff Cricket Club for hosting our Under 13's girls game this evening.
“A game played in a fantastic spirt and lots of good cricket on show. An excellent team performance for our girls this evening.”
The club's U9s were also in action, facing Ebbw Vale away. The hosts scored 247, while Abergavenny reached 229.