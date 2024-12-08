THE 190th Abergavenny Cricket Club AGM took place last Thursday (December 5), reports PAUL SUSSEX.
Chairman Geoff Shackleton opened the meeting, welcoming everyone and invited the attendees to stand for a minute’s silence out of respect for club members Ray Hamer and Dick Brown, who both passed away during the year.
The minutes of the December 7, 2023 AGM were accepted as an accurate record of proceedings.
Treasurer Steve Lesbirel then presented the accounts which he reported looked very positive and following questions they were passed unanimously
Geoff Shackleton presented his first chairman’s report, thanking all present and past officers for their help since he took over.
He said he was pleased that the club succeeded in reaching a number of milestones and praised the ground staff for the production of the Avenue Road and Crickhowell wickets.
Geoff was very pleased with all the teams, in particular the 1st XI in reaching the Premier League One and the 2nd XI for winning Division 6 of the South East Wales League, losing just one game.
He said the Junior and Ladies sections continue to thrive and made a pleas for extra volunteers from the players to help on Friday nights when around 100 children attended.
The following officers were elected for 2024:
Chairman – Geoff Shackleton; Secretary – Sarah Pipe; Treasurer – Steve Lesbirel; House Chair – Stephen Denning; Youth Chair – Nigel Brown; Ground Chair – Gareth Powell; 200 Club – Steve Denning (looking for a replacement); Fixture Sec/Subscription Sec – Owain Bradley; 1st team capt – Sam Clarke; 2nd team capt – Matthew Knight; 3rd team capt – Stuart Eccles; 4th team capt – Barry French; Ladies capt – Lotte Matthews; Welfare Officer –Craig Whistance (Standing down, replacement to be chosen and enrolled on the safeguarding course).
Three new members were also inducted into the Vice Presidency of the Club – Christine Butterworth, Eryl Cook and Owain Bradley.
One of the highlights was the first AGM election of Ladies Captain Lotte Matthews.
In keeping with the growth of girls/ladies cricket, Abergavenny CC are ahead of the curve with 24 playing for the club, and 14 involved in pathways across the Principality.