AN unbeaten 44 from Owen Harris and three wickets from Sam Clarke helped guide Abergavenny CC into the next round of the 20-over Macey Cup on Monday night in a 38-run home win over Chepstow.
Aussie teen Dan Skipwith and Ryan Avery made a solid start before the latter holed out for a quick-fire 24 off 19 balls, including two sixes and two fours.
David Clarke now took on the role of chief run-maker before Skipwith at the other end holed out for 10 (55-2).
But the third man and Joe Harris added 50 for the third wicket, when the latter also departed to a catch for 21 (105-3).
Clarke quickly followed, holing out for 40 off 29 balls, including five fours and a six.
But Harris was in no mood to hang around, blasting 44 off 23 balls, three of them sixes alongside four fours, as Aber reached 162-4, with Alex Holmes not out five.
Clarke then steamed into the Chepstow top order, Harris stumping Harry Hughes for nought, bowling Cameron Rees for four and forcing a catch out of Bruno Chitins for six, to reduce them to 23-3.
Opener Mitchell Harris and Lloyd Bartlett fought back to add 47 before the former holed out off a Skipwith delivery for 38 (70-4).
And despite Bartlett making 33, Aber were now in control, limiting Chepstow to 124-8.
Skipwith took two wickets, and David Clarke and Lewis Wilkes-McCarthy one apiece, while the latter also snared a run out.