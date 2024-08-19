GLANGRWYNEY’S cricket teams both fell to battling four-wicket losses on Saturday that went down to the final few balls.
The 1st XI scored a round 200-4 in their 40-over South East Wales 8 basement battle away to Rogerstone Welfare 2nds, opener Michael Devoy hitting 52 off 48 balls, including nine fours, backed by skipper Tim Jones with 44 and Gareth Powell with 40.
Welfare kept the target in sight though to reach 201-6 in 37.2 overs to take the win, Devoy, William Luckhurst and Jeremy Kerrison taking two wickets each.
The result leaves Glan just one place and seven points above the victors in third from bottom, with two games to play.
The 2nds were all out for 159 with 10 balls of their 40 overs left, before visitors Lisvane 5ths squeezed to 160-6 with eight balls to spare.
James McIlroy scored 51 for Glan, supported by Simon Hindle with 21, Mallikarjuna Uppara 19 and Tom Devoy 17.
McIlroy and Devoy then secured wicket braces, with the result leaving Glan ninth in SEW 13E.
Glan 1sts host Lisvane 3rds on Saturday (August 24) and the 2nds travel to play Malpas 3rds.