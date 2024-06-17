GLAMORGAN player Billy Root starred with bat and ball as Usk 1st XI beat Newport CC by five wickets to go fourth in South Wales Premier One.
Root took three wickets for 28 off nine overs as the city side were restricted to 179-8 off 45 overs, backed by Ben Jones with two and Matthew Williams, Prahlad Odedra and Ollie Rayner with one apiece.
And coming in fourth with the hosts struggling at 12-2, he scored an unbeaten 78 off 98 balls to set them on their way to victory, with former Qatar skipper Tamoor Zafar as seventh man scoring 57 in a 98-run unbeaten partnership to see them to 180-5 with 2.5 overs to spare.
The 3rds simply cruised to victory in just nine overs after dismissing visitors Ponthir 2nds for just 76 in 23 overs.
Sam Rodden speared three wickets for 10 off five overs, backed by Jake Roderick, Ryan Price and Gethin Thomas with two apiece.
Dave Harding-Smith then scored 30 not out and Dan Cordell 21 as Usk rattled off the runs in short order to reach 78-2.
But there was nailbiting drama in midweek as Usk tied at Newport Tigers in the Newport Midweek League, with both scoring 177 in 18 overs.
Usk needed 14 off the last over to win, which came down to a single off the final ball after two Matt Hancock fours.
But Cordell was then run out as the two players tried to skamper a single, leaving the scores tied.
Alfie Rayner and Chris Kirwood had earlier taken two wickets apiece as Tigers finished on 177-7.
And Matthew Williams with 71 off 38 balls, including three sixes and six fours, and Ryan Jones with 55 off 31 balls, including three sixes and four fours, gave Usk a magnificent 120-run opening partnership start.
Cordell also scored 26 and Hancock 10 not out take them to the point of victory, but it wasn't to be, both sides sharing the spoils with Usk finishing on 177-5.