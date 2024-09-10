GLAMORGAN cricketer Ben Morris returned to Abergavenny CC on Friday to present the awards at the Junior Presentation Night, having come through the club's junior programme himself.
U15 boys' awards were – Batter of the Season Ollie Jones, Bowler Evan Jones, Most Improved Huw Rowe.
U13 girls' awards were – Batter Maria Sheehan, Bowler Beth Jackson, Newcomer Phoebe Jones, Biggest Contribution Maddie Powell.
U13 awards were – Batter Maria Sheehan, Bowler Oliver Hobbs, All-rounder Eric Pike, Most Improved Cohen Purnell, Coaches' Choice Ed Loose.
Women and Girls who secured Representative Honours were:
Under 18 Wales Girls – Faith Darby, Lotte Matthews, Meg Rowlands.
Under 13 Wales Girls – Maria Sheehan, Beth Jackson.
East Wales U15 Girls – Bella Collett.
East Wales U13 Girls – Anwen Williams, Beatrice Cundy, Beth Jackson, Maria Sheehan.
East Wales U11 Girls – Emily Brown.
Girls who represented Abergavenny Girls U13s, who play mixed cricket for other clubs include:
Wales U12 Wales and East Wales U12 – Arianwen Evans, Ellie Evans.
East Wales U11 Girls – Seren Boret.
Boys who secured Representative Honours were:
Cricket Wales East U10 – Elis Jones, Ted Jackson.
Cricket Wales East U13 – Eric Pike, Ed Loose.
Cricket Wales East U14 – Evan Jones, Tom Smith.
Cricket Wales East U15 – Lloyd Sharp, Olly Jones.
Wales U14 – Toby Smith.
Wales U15 – Olly Jones, Lloyd Sharp.
Wales U16/18 – Jack Ryan.