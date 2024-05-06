THE first weekend of May saw precious little cricket, with the week’s wet weather taking its toll.
But Monkswood - whose pavilion was destroyed in a suspected arson attack just before Christmas – started with a South East Wales 4 win in Cardiff away to Whitchurch Heath 2nds on Saturday.
Set 154-8 off 40 overs, with Haydn Simons taking four wickets and Gareth Trumer three, the Usk Valley side needed just half that allotment to reach 158-1 in reply, skipper Mike Jones hitting 77 and Matthew Malson 58 not out.
Llanarth 1st XI travelled to Ponthir in SEW 5, but lost by 125 runs after being skittled for 85 in pursuit of 210-3.
Usk 3rds were also in action in Cardiff away to Taw 1st XI in SEW 9, with Sam Rodden and Dan Cordell taking three wickets apiece, backed by Ross Price and Neil Perrett with braces. as the hosts were dismissed for 175 in 35 overs.
But Usk were then 145 all out in 36 overs, Cordell top-scoring with 23.
Usk Midweek XI travel to play Newport Zalamis on Wednesday night (May 8).
Saturday’s (May 11) fixtures include – Usk 1sts v Bridgend 1sts, Monkswood 1sts v Usk 2nds, Usk 3rds v Brecon 2nds, Tondu 2nds v Lanarth 1sts, Llanarth 2nds v Abergavenny 4ths, Porth 1sts v Glangrwyney 1sts, Glangrwyney 2nds v Ponthir 4ths.