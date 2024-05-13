ELLIOT Doyle's 56 proved in vain as Usk 1st XI's run chase fell an unlucky 13 runs short at home to Bridgend Town in Saturday's South Wales Premier One clash.
Freddie Wolfenden and former Abergavenny player Tom Norton took two wickets apiece, with solo strikes for Ben Jones, Ollie Rayner, Tamoor Zafar and Matthew Williams as the visitors set a 50-over target of 219-8, sixth man Alex Jones firing an unbeaten 75 off 63 balls.
Will Smale and Doyle gave Usk a good start taking them to 57 before the former was run out for 41.
Partners then came and went for Doyle as he moved past his half century before becoming the fifth man out with the score on 132.
Former Qatar skipper Zafar scored 33 to help the score to 190 when he became the eighth victim, and despite 21 from ninth man Prahlad Odedra, Usk were then all out for 206 with 1.1 overs left.
The 2nds also lost by just 12 runs away to derby rivals Monkswood 1sts.
Matthew Malson with 52 and Mike Watkins with 51 helped fire the hosts to 188-5 off their 40 overs, with Richard Rees taking two wickets.
But despite 75 from Usk skipper Sidharth Ramesh and 24 from Rees, only one other batsman made double figures as the visitors finished short on 179-9.
The 3rds won by two wickets at home to Brecon 2nds though, restricting the visitors to 198-8 off their 40 overs before reaching 199-8 with 10 balls to spare, Daniel Cordell firing 77 and skipper Arvind Aswani 49 after three-wicket hauls for Cordell and Oliver Hall.
Llanarth 1sts won by 47 runs away to Tondu 2nds, Paul Gittins with 67, Ollie Mann 54 and Sean Edwards an unbeaten 50 as they reached 222-6 in 45 overs.
And tight bowling then limited the hosts to 175-8, Edwards, Glen Hamilton, Tom Heath and Dan Moseley all taking wicket braces.
Fixtures this Saturday (May 18) include – Swansea 1sts v Usk 1sts, Usk 2nds v Pontymister 1sts, Bridgend 3rds v Usk 3rds, Glangrwyney 1sts v Abertillery 1sts, Abertillery 2nds v Glangrwyney 2nds, Llanarth 1sts v Dinas Powys 1sts, Friends Union 2nds v Llanarth 2nds,