USK skipper Elliot Doyle fired a magnificent 111 as they marched on with a 31-run home win over city side Newport.
The hosts scored an imposing 307-6 off their 50 overs, fifth man Doyle firing 16 fours and three sixes in his superb 79-ball knock and sharing a 145-run stand with former Qatar skipper Tamoor Zafar who scored 59, backed by Hugo Caldicott with 50 and Harawal Ahmed Wassam with 44.
The city side posted a competive challenge in reply, but two run outs in successive balls in the penultimate over ended their run charge for 276, Ben Jones earlier spearing four wickets, Zafar two and Richard Rees one.
The win leaves Usk third in South Wales Premier One, with two games left and a mouthwatering home clash with second placed Pontarddulais this Saturday (August 24).
The 3rds won by six wickets away to Ponthir 2nds in South East Wales 9 after restricting the hosts to 170-9 in their 40 overs, Julian Smith taking four wickets and Dave Harding-Smith two.
Usk then raced to 174-4 in 29.5 overs, Joe Peacock scoring 63, Arvind Aswani 43, Daniel Cordell 24 not out and Harding-Smith 20.
But Llanarth 1st XI lost an SEW 5 nail-biter by two wickets at Abercynon, despite being dismissed for a lowly 99 in the 33rd over.
Sam Michell with 31 and Rupert Jones with 12 were the only visiting batters in double figures, but the bowlers then made a fist of it, taking eight wickets before the hosts squeezed home to 101-8 in 29 overs.
Sean Edwards took four wickets for 20 off eight overs, backed by solo strikes for Gary Holley, Ben holley, Dennis Heath and Tom Stentiford.
The 2nds scored a decent 210 all out in their SEW 12E match at home to Blackwood Town 3rds, but the visitors reached 213 with seven wickets and seven overs to spare.