AUSTRALIAN teenager Dan Skipwith bounced back from scoring a duck the day before with a belting 105 not out for Abergavenny CC in a Sunday (July 14) friendly at home to Penydarren Country XI.
The Queensland U19 star and fellow opener David Clarke with 50 retired not out blitzed the visitors' attack before giving way, as Aber racked up an impressive 285-5 off their 40 overs.
Lloyd Sharp with 28 and Will Eccles with 27 not out also made runs for the hosts.
And Penydarren had little answer to the Aber attack, all out for 100 as Eric Pike helped himself to three for four off three overs, Clarke two for four off two overs, and Sharp, James Forrester and Leo Ling a wicket apiece, as the hosts won by 185 runs.
In midweek, Abergavenny's U15s secured a four-wicket over hosts Croesyceiliog in the Gwent Youth League, Joe Fairbank firing 30 not out and Evan Jones 20 not out as the visitors reached 112-6 with 16 balls to spare in reply to 111-6 off 20 overs.
Hary Suter and Corey Lewis also took two wickets each.
Abergavenny Girls U13s also beat Penarth U13s by 11 runs on net scores, scoring 284-7 against 273-7.